American country singer Luke Combs goes off-grid for Mackenzie hunting trip

Jim Gibson from New Zealand Safaris with American country singer Luke Combs near Fairlie.

American country music star Luke Combs has been blown away by the scenery of the Mackenzie District during a hunting trip earlier this week, telling his guide it was his best hunt to date.

New Zealand Safaris owner-operator Jim Gibson hosted Combs, his close friends and managers, for a hunting trip in the Fairlie area from Saturday until his concert on Wednesday.

Gibson said it was Combs’ first time hunting in New Zealand, and given his fame it was generally hard for people like Combs to go completely off the grid.

“He told me this was the best hunt he’s ever done, and the amazing scenery of the Mackenzie was something he had never seen before.

“He was astounded by the beautiful private land we were hunting on, how we manage animals on the private land and how we gave great value to the property.

“At the end of the hunt, he commented that it felt like ‘hunting with family’, which was pretty cool to hear.”

Jim Gibson/Supplied Luke Combs, centre, Jim Gibson to Combs’ right, and Combs’ crew.

Gibson said the hunt was more about going “off-grid, relaxing, enjoying the scenery and the experience of the hunt in the Mackenzie”, for Combs.

“He is one of the most down to earth, humble and sincere guys I’ve ever met.

“I’ve come across some people who sometimes can be challenging, but Luke was humble and genuine, a great ambassador for hunting and a huge fan of the All Blacks.”

Growing up rurally and listening to country music, Gibson said he was a fan of Combs’ music and the trip had been arranged “quite a while ago” thanks to his contacts in the US.

“I was excited, but at the same time I do tend to treat all my clients the same. It was a good chance to showcase South Canterbury and the Mackenzie area.”

Combs told concert-goers at his Auckland concert on Wednesday night that he had hunted a red stag during his time in New Zealand.

BROOK SABIN Mackenzie Country was expected to have more than a million visitors a year before Covid hit (video published August 2021).

Gibson said he was “very proud” to have put the hunting industry, and the Mackenzie District, on a national stage.

He said Combs had also hunted tahr during the trip.

Gibson said he had hosted a few other celebrities over the years, but due to privacy agreements he was not allowed to say who they were.

But he did hint they ranged from singers to politicians to Hollywood actors.

Gibson started New Zealand Safaris 16 years ago.

“I put in a lot of hard work and started taking those chances and things started working my way. After Covid, many businesses, including mine, took a hit, but this year has been a big year.

“Luke coming in towards the end of the hunting season felt like the cherry on top and made the hard work worth it.”