Alcohol most prevalent drug in Aoraki region, top cop says

Alcohol is the most prevalent drug in the Aoraki region, reaching a wide range of society, and is a driver of crime in the area, the region’s top cop says.

Speaking in the public forum of the Timaru District Council meeting on Tuesday, Aoraki area commander Inspector Vicki Walker was questioned by councillor Peter Burt whether there was a correlation between the access to drugs in the region and a noted increase in volumes of crimes such as car thefts and burglaries.

“On that point I’d like to reiterate the commissioner’s messaging around what the most prevalent drug is for our society, and that’s alcohol,’’ Walker said at the meeting.

“It touches most aspects of our community – it’s generally the starter, and it is a driver of our crime.’’

Walker said other drugs then became “another aspect of that’’, and she encouraged “the conversation to be around our alcohol use’’.

When Burt then asked if police were seeing an increase in drug debt driving crime, Walker said she “wouldn’t draw that correlation’’.

Unsplash Alcohol touches most aspects of society, Aoraki area commander Inspector Vicki Walker says. (File photo)

Walker began in the role in November, replacing Inspector Dave Gaskin who retired at the end of August, 2022.

She told the meeting priorities for police in the region at the moment were roads, family harm and the volume of criminal offending.

On the latter she said while the volume of offending, such as the theft of cars and burglary, had increased throughout the country, police in the region are “really good at getting onto these offenders’’.

She said police were actively patrolling and in the recent case of a spree of burglaries from Christchurch to Geraldine, all four offenders were picked up through tenacity.

John Bisset/Stuff The former Road Knights headquarters on Timaru’s High St being demolished in May.

Councillor Allan Booth then asked what the situation was with retail crime in the area.

“As we are in this cost of living crisis, there is a lot of pressure on people,’’ Walker said.

“It’s not as bad as we see in metropolitan areas, and, on our side, we typically know the people (doing the offending).’’

Booth then asked Walker if the region was having the same issues as other areas “like [people] walking into supermarkets just walking out with a trolley load of groceries?’’.

Walker said while that did happen it was not to the same extent as metropolitan areas.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Diggers at the former Devils Henchmen pad on Meadows Rd Timaru in May.

On the issue of road safety, there had already been eight fatal car crashes in the Aoraki area this year – last year there were six.

She said given the volume of state highways in the area, there was a greater risk, meaning a significant amount of enforcement from police.

“And that includes me. I’m not bad at writing the old speed ticket.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru District councillors Allan Booth, left, and Owen Jackson ahead of this week’s council meeting.

Family harm was also a major focus for police, with a district-wide intel report recently undertaken around non-metropolitan family harm, looking at the Aoraki area and rural Canterbury, Walker said.

When Burt then asked if, in an election year, Walker felt the area had enough policing resources to keep people safe, she said she was unable to “comment politically’’.

Councillor Owen Jackson then asked about gang activity in the region, following the council’s purchase of the former Devils Henchmen headquarters, and related properties, at Washdyke, in May.

The sites are now for sale.

“I think when you tend to run a bulldozer through a gang pad you do see a decrease in gang activity in the town,’’ Walker replied.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru District councillor Gavin Oliver questioned Aoraki area commander Inspector Vicki Walker about the availability of officers in Geraldine. (File photo)

“And when you look at what has happened in High St [the demolition of the former Road Knights headquarters] as well.’’

She said there would always be an element of gang membership within any community, and police were working with partner agencies to address the issues.

Councillor Gavin Oliver, also Geraldine ward councillor, questioned the availability of officers in the town.

“Sometimes we can go three or four days without seeing anyone at the station. Do we have a lack of police in South Canterbury or is it an issue getting police to come here to work?’’

Walker said the Geraldine office was fully staffed.

“As far as I’m aware, apart from Pleasant Point, we are fully staffed (in the region).’’

Mayor Nigel Bowen then asked Walker how the council could help the police.

“The thing for me in terms of policing, it’s matured from an aspect where we’re basically locking up people and throwing out the key.’’

She said it was now about working with other agencies and organisations to address issues.