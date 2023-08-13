Deaf Timaru woman communicates in three languages

There wouldn’t be many people that can say they’re fluent in New Zealand’s official languages, but it’s something Tarryn Fahey can claim, and she’s deaf.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF

Fahey, 26, was 20-years old when she lost most of her ability to hear while in Mumbai, India, on a teaching exchange.

But the Timaru woman has not let this get in the way and communicates in English, te reo Māori and New Zealand sign – even presenting her Master’s degree in the three, and is able to lip-read.

She is also determined her 4-month-old daughter Hazel Hooke grows up immersed in the three languages.

“I take Hazel to kapa haka and when she goes to school she will be able to communicate in Māori and sign language,’’ she said.

Fahey said she was teaching physical education in Mumbai in 2018 when she woke one day not feeling well.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff

“I got taken to a hospital, and they didn’t know what was wrong with me.’’

She was medically evacuated back to New Zealand, and back home while she recovered, Fahey gradually lost her hearing.

“It is completely gone in the right ear, and partially gone in the left,’’ she said.

In her final year of her degree in outdoor education, Fahey said it was a huge adjustment.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff

“The degree is all about communicating with people in extreme places. It wasn’t ideal.’’

However, a placement at Otago Boys’ High School changed things.

“I was teaching year 9 boys how to surf and I then I quickly realised they couldn’t understand me.’’

However, Fahey noticed they picked up on her actions and she adjusted her communication to suit.

“It made them listen a lot better.’’

The school’s te reo Māori teacher Brent Matehaere also got Fahey into learning the language, and she admired his mana with the students.

“In his class the boys felt it was a safe place.’’

Fahey also learnt sign language in her final year at university, doing night classes.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff

Now relief teaching in Timaru, Fahey also attends classes at Te Aitarakihi where she has learnt te reo and weaving, and she encouraged others to have a go at learning the language.

“The courses for learning it are free at the moment and the same with sign.’’

She said some people could feel whakama (shy) about speaking in another language and getting it wrong for fear of offending someone.

However, she felt speakers of that language would appreciate the fact someone was attempting to communicate with them.