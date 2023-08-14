Home detention for indecent act on teenager

A 39-year-old Temuka man has received a five month home detention sentence in the Timaru District Court, having pleaded guilty to a charge of indecent assault on a girl aged 12-16 years.

A South Canterbury teenager was in tears as she explained in the Timaru District Court that her recovery from sexual abuse had been setback after suffering a further indecency.

The teenager broke down during the reading of her victim impact statement to Judge Campbell Savage on Thursday during the sentencing of Ruchir​ Pravinchandra​ Thakar​, of Temuka, on a charge of indecent assault on a girl aged 12-16 years.

She said Thakar had been someone she trusted.

“I have previously been sexually abused, although that did not end up in court. I had slowly worked my way forward from that. I'm now back to square one and feel it was all for nothing.”

The victim said she had become withdrawn, rarely leaving the house unless with her father or boyfriend and found it difficult to be alone with other males.

She suffered anxiety, her sleep had been affected, and she had nightmares about what happened.

“I’ve had so many panic attacks.

“I lock all the doors in my own home ... I feel unsafe in my own home.

“My life has been turned upside down, but I will work at it.”

Judge Savage said the victim was “a very brave young woman” to have come and delivered her statement.

“You have done nothing wrong here ... you didn't deserve this ... thank you for having the courage for coming here.”

Lawyer Thomas Nation said the defendant had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, and it was his “first offence of any kind in New Zealand".

Nation said the pre-sentence report said the offending was “not a pattern of behaviour ... the risk of reoffending is low ... it was a lapse of character or judgement and the remorse is genuine”.

“He is very sorry to the victim to what has occurred,” Nation said.

The incident, according to the Summary of Facts, involved the defendant touching and kissing the teenager after offering to help with her back pain.

Judge Savage told the 39-year-old Thakar that his attention was “not invited by her, it wasn't welcomed by her, and she has done nothing wrong, and you have used her for your own ends when you shouldn't have”.

“She was vulnerable because of her age. You are significantly older than her with much more experience. You have used that to create a situation to offend against her.”

Judge Savage said it was a significant breach of trust combined with a degree of premeditation.

The starting point for sentencing was 15 months jail, with a discount of four months for an early guilty plea. Judge Savage decided that the offending fell short of a full-time custodial sentence with the 11 months converted to five months home detention. The defendant was also ordered to pay $2000 to the victim as an emotional harm payment.