First pro tennis win for former Timaru player

Kiwis Isaac Becroft, left, and James Watt with their cups after winning an ITP doubles tournament in Caloundra, Queensland.

Former Timaru tennis player James Watt has scored a breakthrough title win in the professional ranks.

The 23-year-old teamed with Wellington's Isaac Becroft for the first time as the pair secured their inaugural professional ITF doubles title in Caloundra, Queensland, last week.

The Kiwis convincingly beat the Australian pair of Casey Hoole and Tai Sach 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

"It felt really good to get my first pro title and tick off one of my goals for the year," Watt said.

"I set myself the goal of winning an ITF title by the end of the year, and that came a lot quicker than expected. It’s given me confidence and new goals to work towards."

This was Watt's second ITF final after making the singles final of his first pro tournament in December 2022 in Wellington.

Watts had recently completed 4½ years at St Mary’s College of California, where he led the team to its first West Coast Conference championship playoffs in many years. Watt played number 1 in the team which also included his brother, Aidan.

"I’ve only just started travelling and playing tournaments full time. The Wellington and Pāpāmoa ITF tournaments were a great start to my campaign, and I played a few weeks in Southern California in June where I grabbed a few points too."

Watts grew up on a dairy farm in Ashburton and started boarding at Timaru Boys' High School in year 9 which was when he started working with Timaru-based coach Kane Newland.

The pair worked together to develop Watts' game with a professional career in mind and his play was changed to a more aggressive style that suited his 2.05m (6ft 9in) frame.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/THE PRESS Ethel Sandri, 91, has been playing tennis most of her life and has no plans to stop any time soon.

"James has a great serve that we have clocked at 225kph and an aggressive play style that aims to keep the points short," Newland said.

"This was a big change from the way he played and takes time to develop when you are young, but James committed to this play style as he understood it would give him the best chance of having a professional career."

Watts continued to work with Newland, but most of this was over the phone as the costs of travelling with a coach were high.

"I would like to travel more with James to help at tournaments, as it worked well in Wellington where he had his best singles performance," Newland said.

"At this level, there is not much prize money, so players don’t even cover their own travel costs.

"We will work together at the New Zealand ITFs at the end of the year, and if we can get support, maybe more tournaments. James is only going to get better, and he wants to make it to the Grand Slams."