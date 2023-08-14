Intimate recording conviction avoided due to deportation threat

Timaru District Court Judge Campbell Savage was persuaded "by the narrowest of margins" to discharge without conviction, a man being sentenced on a charge of making an intimate visual recording of a woman while she slept. (File photo)

A Timaru man who admitted partially stripping a sleeping woman and intentionally making an intimate visual recording of her has been discharged without conviction to ensure he is not deported.

Shein Saena made the intimate recording after a night of socialising with the victim at her address on his 32nd birthday, March 11, 2022, before travelling to his address in the early hours of March 12.

“The victim was sleeping in your bed after an evening of socialising and went to bed with the expectation she would be sleeping by herself,” Judge Campbell Savage said during Saena’s sentencing in the Timaru District Court on Thursday.

“During the night you have removed her pants and underwear and taken a number of photos of her ... .

“She awoke seemingly oblivious to the existence of these pictures, but some doubt has been cast over that.”

Judge Savage said later that week the victim became aware the photographs were being sent over Facebook Messenger.

“On the face of it these photos were taken at a time she was incapable of consenting and have found their way to social media.

“Making such a recording was breaching trust and degrading. This offending is low to moderate gravity.”

Saena’s lawyer, Paul Norcross, submitted the discharge without conviction with Judge Savage saying there was a well established process he must follow if such a discharge was to be granted. How serious is the offence? What are the direct and indirect consequences of a conviction? Are the direct and indirect consequences of a conviction out of all proportion to the seriousness of the offence?

The judge acknowledged the defendant’s lack of convictions and his stable work since arriving in New Zealand from Samoa and his early guilty plea.

“I do see a rather belated acceptance of responsibility and attempts to minimise the offending in your affidavit.

“The Summary of Facts depicts quite a different setting ... there is some conflict with the affidavit.”

Judge Savage said in looking at the consequences, the bottom line was whether there was a real and appreciable risk leading to the defendant's deportation.

Judge Savage said the Immigration Act allows for the deportation of people on temporary work visas for criminal offending if sufficient reason was determined by the minister or another qualified person. A person could appeal to show reasons why deportation should not proceed, but information supplied to the court said it was unusual for such a decision to be changed.

“I am satisfied that the entry of a conviction would not only give rise to the possibility, but would create a real and appreciable risk to being deported.”

Judge Savage said he was therefore persuaded “by the narrowest of margins” that such risk would be out of proportion to what the defendant did.

“You are a contributing member of your community, building a life here and in a committed relationship.

“There is too much to risk losing.”

In discharging Saena without conviction, Judge Savage ordered an emotional harm payment of $1000 to the victim.