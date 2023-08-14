Timaru teen wants more international cycling action

Timaru's Noah Hollamby powers through the countryside near Glasgow, Scotland, in the junior men's individual time trial at cycling's World Championships.

A young Timaru cyclist is craving more international competition after getting his first taste of riding for New Zealand at the World Championships in Scotland.

Noah Hollamby, who turned 17 a few days before his event, was the leading kiwi in the junior men’s (under-19) time trial in Glasgow raced early Saturday (NZ time) over 23kms, finishing 36th in 30 minutes 58.42 seconds at an average speed of 44kph, with Wellington’s Elliot Robertson a further 30 seconds back in 38th.

Noah was 10th of the first year riders which had given him massive motivation for 2024 when he would still be eligible to compete in the under-19 grade.

He told The Timaru Herald that his whole trip away to Belgium, including eight races before the worlds, had boosted his hunger for more, and he was super motivated to head back to Europe, hopefully in a team environment so he can get into UCI races.

He went into the individual time trial with no expectations as he didn’t know where he was at compared to other competitors as this was his first proper international race.

He was reasonably happy with his ride, but said, on reflection while there were things he would do different that always happened post-race.

The occasion was huge for the junior riders who were treated the same as elite men with a full pro set up. Noah was seeded 13th so got to be in the warm-up tent with all the big under-19 stars.

It was also his first time with an actual mechanic and soigneur (helper) looking after him.

He said the atmosphere on the course was amazing, with thousands lining the fully closed road. In the finish up to Stirling Castle he couldn’t hear himself think for all the yelling from the crowd.

In the crowd yelling was his mum, Amy Hollamby, who had earlier competed in the gran fondo part of the championships which she described as an amazing experience.

"I was right up there mixing it with the best in the world in my age group. I attacked on the first climb and got away with one other rider, then three more bridged across to us. Unfortunately we caught the two age groups in front of us which meant a bunch of 60 riders with four different age groups all competing against each other in the same bunch.

"Coming into the finish in a big bunch, which also had men dropped from there age group bunches, it was quite dangerous. I got into a good position but then had to back off as I reminded myself I was there for Noah’s racing not me, and I’m no good to him crashed on the ground.

"I took it easy into the finish line and ended up fifth (10 seconds behind the winner in the 4½ hour race).

"It was an outstanding experience and the course was amazing in the Scottish highlands."

The Hollambys’ experience was part of cycling’s “Super Worlds” concept with the UCI staging world championships for all 13 cycling disciplines under its banner over 12-days in and around Glasgow.

The NZ team won 16 medals, including five gold medals.