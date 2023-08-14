Police continue investigation of sudden death in Timaru

Police were seen at a house on the corner of Pukaki St and Morgans Rd in Timaru where a sudden death occurred on Saturday.

Police continue to investigate a sudden death in Timaru on Saturday.

One person died suddenly at a house on the corner of Pukaki St and Morgans Rd in the suburb of Glenwood just after 1pm.

On Monday, a police spokesperson said the death was still being treated as unexplained and inquiries were ongoing to determine the circumstances.

They were speaking with a number of people and a post-mortem examination would be carried out, they said.

“Police are not in a position to provide further information at this time,’’ the spokesperson said.