Bowel cancer screening programme saving lives in South Canterbury

The National Bowel Screening Programme has been delivered in South Canterbury since November 2020. (File photo)

At home bowel testing kits are saving lives in South Canterbury with 35 cancers detected through the programme since it was launched in November 2020.

Of those 35, 60% were found to have early stage cancer as of August 10, the latest data released by the National Bowel Screening Programme showed.

Nationally, 2080 cancers had been detected through the programme since its inception.

The at home screening kits for 60 to 74-year-olds, were mailed to recipients, and featuredthe equipment to carry out the test and the means to return the sample to the laboratory.

Te Whatu Ora bowel screening programme manager for South Canterbury Ruth Lockley said 10,950 South Canterbury people aged between 60–74 years have completed the discreet, simple and clean-to-use home test kit.

She said 79% of those invited to do the tests had participated, this included a 72% uptake from Māori and 54% from Pasifika.

Of those who have tested, there have been 508 positive results returned, she said.

“This means a small trace of blood was found in their sample, which required further investigation,’’ she said.

Of those with a positive result, 62% were male.

A further breakdown of the results shows of those with a positive result, 10% were aged 60, 21% 61–65 years old, 30% in the 66-70 years age bracket, 21% were 71–73 years old and 18% were 74.

She said 430 people in the region have had bowel screening colonoscopies and polyps were detected and removed in approximately 75% of the colonoscopies – as these can become cancerous over time.

Bowel cancer was New Zealand's second most deadly cancer, and finding it early gave people a much greater likelihood of survival, the national programme’s clinical director Dr Susan Parry said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff National Bowel Screening Programme clinical director Dr Susan Parry. (File photo)

“Just under a third of the cancers detected [nationally] were at an early stage, when treatment is usually very effective. Only a low number of cancers found were at a very advanced stage,’’ she said.

“On top of that, the programme has led to hundreds of people having pre-cancerous polyps removed, saving more lives.’’

More than 3300 people were diagnosed with bowel cancer in New Zealand every year and more than 1200 die from it.

The free programme began roll-out in 2017 and was in place across the country by June 2022. It is the first cancer screening programme offered to both men and women.

“Bowel screening is easy, and you can do it at home,’’ Parry said.

“The test can help detect bowel cancer before you have any symptoms. Everyone who gets a bowel cancer test kit in the mail should use it. The test is easy to do and takes just a few minutes. It could save your life.”

The programme was for people who have no symptoms of bowel cancer.

Anyone who noticed a change in their normal bowel habit that continues for several weeks, or blood in their bowel motion, was urged to see their GP as soon as possible.