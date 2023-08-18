Auckland car sales yard cleared over SUV's problems in Temuka

A South Canterbury man’s problems with a Mitsubishi Outlander SUV, similar to the one pictured above, sparked a hearing with the Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal. (File photo)

A car company paid for all the repair and diagnostic costs for an SUV’s issues that occurred after the sale and also offered $1000 as a goodwill gesture, but the buyer still sought to reject the vehicle, leading to a Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal hearing.

Paulo Vargas Portales, from the Temuka area in South Canterbury, paid $28,995 for the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS from Zodiac Motor Company (ZMC) in Manurewa, Auckland, on October 8, 2022, only for it to develop an engine fault in November.

He took the company to the Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal hearing, held by audiovisual link in Auckland, claiming ZMC refused to assist, and he wanted to reject the vehicle and obtain a refund of all amounts paid for the vehicle; obtain compensation for other costs and losses incurred due to the defects and obligations under a consumer credit contract he entered into.

ZMC said throughout that the vehicle was not faulty at the time of sale.

"Nonetheless, it says that it has compensated Vargas Portales for all the diagnostic and repair costs he has incurred and that he should not be entitled to any further remedy," tribunal adjudicator B R Carter said in a decision which dismissed the application.

Vargas Portales had the car for about two weeks before driving it on the open road for the first time and he noticed it was low on power and took about 30 seconds to reach 100kph. A few days later, with his wife driving, the vehicle lost power and the engine warning light illuminated.

Vargas Portales had the vehicle assessed at Bairds Motordrome Temuka with a split intercooler hose found and replaced. A diagnostic scan also found a diesel particulate filter (DPF) fault.

Vargas Portales said he emailed ZMC but received no reply.

He stopped using the vehicle, transporting it to Caroline Mitsubishi in Timaru for further assessment. Caroline Mitsubishi found that the DPF light was on, and the oil level was “way too high”, with 1.5 litres of diesel in the oil.

Caroline Mitsubishi changed the oil and filter and attempted to perform a DPF regeneration. It could not do so, and then found a hole in the intercooler, which was preventing the DPF regeneration.

"Caroline Mitsubishi advised that it is likely that the damage to the intercooler was caused by a stone,” Carter’s decision said, noting the vehicle had been driven a little less than 3000km since purchase.

Vargas Portales had the vehicle repaired by Caroline Mitsubishi and said the vehicle was no longer faulty and drives as it should. However, he wanted to reject the vehicle due to its issues and ZMC’s failure to respond to his concerns when the vehicle’s issues occurred.

ZMC disagreed, but did admit it initially failed to respond to the buyer’s concerns and says that it has since dismissed the employee who dealt with him.

“ZMC says that once management became aware of Vargas Portales’ situation, it compensated him for all the repair and diagnostic costs he has incurred and has since offered to pay $1000 as a goodwill gesture.”

Carter said the key issue was if the intercooler was damaged when the vehicle was delivered to Vargas Portales, because then it would not be of acceptable quality due to the pre-existing fault.

However, if the intercooler was damaged by a stone during Vargas Portales’ ownership, he would not be entitled to any remedy under the Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA) because the damage was not due to any inherent defect with the vehicle but was instead caused by an external influence after the purchase.

“Considering all the evidence presented and advice I have received from (tribunal assessor) S Gregory, I find it most likely that the intercooler was damaged after the vehicle was supplied to Vargas Portales.”

Carter said there were no signs of a damaged intercooler when the vehicle was supplied.

“Gregory advises that the damaged intercooler would have caused the engine to overfuel, resulting in high oil levels due to diesel contamination.

“There were no other signs of a damaged intercooler within the first few weeks of Vargas Portales and his wife using the vehicle.

“Gregory says that symptoms of the damaged intercooler would have become apparent quickly. Gregory says that the vehicle would have had reduced boost almost immediately, leading to performance issues.

“The evidence also shows that Vargas Portales and his wife had driven the vehicle nearly 3000km before the DPF warning light illuminated.

“Gregory advises that it is likely that the DPF light would have illuminated within a few hundred kilometres of the damage to the intercooler occurring.

“I therefore find it most likely that the intercooler was not damaged at the time of sale and was instead damaged by a stone during Vargas Portales’ ownership.

“As a result, I find that the vehicle has been of acceptable quality for the purposes of the CGA ... the faults complained of by Vargas Portales were not due to the vehicle’s condition at the time of supply.”

The claim, including those for consequential losses, was therefore dismissed, Carter said.