Child's sudden death in Timaru referred to coroner, still treated as 'unexplained'

Police at the Glenwood house where a sudden death was reported on Saturday.

The death of a child at a property in Timaru on Saturday has been referred to the coroner.

Police have been investigating the circumstances of the sudden death in the suburb of Glenwood, which was reported just after 1pm on Saturday.

Few details have been released by police. However, Stuff understands a child died at the house.

On Tuesday, Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker confirmed the death had been referred to the Coroner, and said police were continuing to make enquiries on their behalf.

On Monday, police said the death was still being treated as unexplained.

Police were speaking with a number of people and a post-mortem examination would be carried out, they said.

On Tuesday, Kāinga Ora regional director Otago, Southland and South Canterbury Kerrie Young said staff were “upset to learn of the sudden death that occurred’' at one of its Timaru properties.

“We will be working alongside other agencies to understand the needs of the whānau to ensure they get the support they need at this extremely difficult time,’’ she said.

She would not comment further as police continued investigating the circumstances of the death, she said.

“We want to protect the privacy of our customer and their whānau.’’