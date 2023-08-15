Overheard comment leads television presenter to give Fairlie its own clothing range, and put more kids on skis

Hadyn Jones wears one of his T-shirts at the launch party of the Fairlie Good range of clothing at Fairlie's The Little Red Fox on Friday night.

Long overshadowed by its neighbour, Hadyn Jones thinks it’s time for Fairlie to shine. So much so, he’s launched a range of clothing to celebrate the small town and give back to the community.

The broadcaster has been visiting the town at the gateway to the Mackenzie for the past six years, and said having a midlife crisis, he decided to make charity T-shirts as a social enterprise.

“Being a Southlander who lives in New Plymouth and works out of Auckland a lot, it seemed logical to launch my first T-shirt in Fairlie,’’ Jones said.

The range of Fairlie Good Farming and Fairlie Great Skiing T-shirts and hoodies was officially launched at the town’s clothing store The Little Red Fox on Friday, and already many of the products have sold out.

A new order was expected to arrive in the town later this week, he said.

The Ski Shack Fairlie, and Mt Dobson Ski Area, were also selling the clothing range, with $5 from every garment sold going to a fund at Fairlie’s Mackenzie College, to enable children whose parents are unable to afford it, to join the ski team.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Mackenzie College principal Sam Nelson and Fairlie retailer Olivia O'Sullivan show off some of Hadyn Jones' new T-shirts which are helping raise money to cover the cost of students skiing.

Jones said it was the people of Fairlie who had prompted his love of the area.

“Six years ago a friend suggested my wife and three kids and I stay at the Musterer's huts there,’’ he said.

“Then I dropped into the ski rental place (the Ski Shack) to get my son's 1984 skis waxed.

“Richard the owner offered me a beer. I did the standard kiwi thing and said ‘no’. Then he leaned in and said if I had one then he could have one. Six years later we can't stay away.’’

Realising Fairlie did not have a T-shirt, Jones decided it was time it did.

“Tekapo gets all the glory with its mountains and lake. It's Fairlie's time to shine.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Hadyn Jones reckons it is time for Fairlie to have its moment in the spotlight. (File photo)

His idea came on one of his visits to the Mackenzie, when he was in the ski shop and heard a painter wander in, and say he had wanted to call his business Fairlie Average Painting, but his partner had not allowed it.

“As a sucker for a good Dad joke, I thought the Fairlie concept was amazing,’’ he said.

And he said he has a few more ideas in the pipeline.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Popular stop: A queue of hungry customers can often be seen waiting for a pie from the Fairlie Bakehouse, as in this instance in January of this year.

Many agree it was a good idea, including his first customer - well-known Fairlie baker Franz Lieber.

Asked whether Lieber’s famous Fairlie Bakehouse pies might get a look-in in the next round of designs, Jones said “watch this space”.

Mackenzie College principal Sam Nelson said the school was excited to be part of a positive initiative.

“We are extremely grateful the $5 from each T-shirt or hoodie designed goes into a ski programme for those students that are unable to access it.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Fairlie retailer Olivia O'Sullivan and Mackenzie College principal Sam Nelson show off some of the new T-shirts and hoodies which are helping raise money to cover the cost of students skiing.

“Mackenzie College has 70 students that venture up the skifield every Wednesday in term three, and to be able to open the doors to more students is a very exciting initiative for our school to be part of.’’

The Little Red Fox owner Olivia O’Sullivan said it was nice to be able to promote Fairlie with a range of clothing that looked good.

“Fairlie is great – it’s 20 minutes to the top of the mountains.

“It’s a great place to bring up kids, everything is on our doorstep,” O’Sullivan said.

She said the stock had been selling well, with her entire family decked out in the goods.

Supplied Hadyn Jones was in Fairlie on Friday evening to launch the Fairlie Good range of clothing at The Little Red Fox.

A skier herself, O’Sullivan loved the idea of money from sales going to assist children onto the skifield.

“That’s one of my passions – and so is promoting the town, and retro tees.

“It’s perfect for us.’’