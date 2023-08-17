Timaru para athlete recognised for incredible performance

Timaru athlete Finn Tregurtha-Nairn, 13, was recently recognised by Parafed Canterbury with the Incredible Cup.

Finn Tregurtha-Nairn​ has overcome much in his life, and now that determination has been recognised by a New Zealand sports organisation.

The 13-year-old Timaru athlete received the supreme award – the Incredible Cup at the recent 2023 Parafed Canterbury Incredible Awards, which recognised a memorable performer at the Halberg Games in April.

The annual games, open to 8 to 21-year-old New Zealanders with a physical or visual impairment, are held in Auckland.

At that event Finn put in some “incredible performances in all of his events, in particular his debut in the Halberg Games mile’’ which he won, a release from Parafed Canterbury said.

Finn suffered a random brain injury, possibly from a virus, when he was 5 and had to relearn to walk and talk, as well as emotional and cognitive understandings.

For Finn, receiving his trophy in the courier this week was a highlight. On Wednesday he took it to school where he was excited to show his classmates, he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru athlete Finn Tregurtha-Nairn, 13, was looking forward to showing off his Incredible Cup to his classmates this week.

While he enjoyed most sports, Finn said the 1500-metres running event was his favourite.

“That is probably because there’s a lot of competition if you’re running against someone good,’’ he said.

Finn’s dedication to his sport saw him train most days and at present he was putting in the work ahead of representing South Canterbury in the inter-regionals cross-country.

Finn said he did not want to decide just yet where he hoped his sporting achievements would take him.

“I’m still young and still want to decide, I don’t want to limit myself.’’

Finn’s mother Mel Tregurtha said her son’s aspiration was to give hope to other children who were in early stages of recovery from a serious brain injury.

“Finn has come such a long way after being flown by helicopter into intensive care at Starship with encephalitis when he should have been about to start school,’’ she said.

“When leaving PICU [Paediatric Intensive Care Unit] Finn was faced with relearning everything he knew, from sitting up, swallowing, talking, and walking.

“Due to the fantastic staff at the Wilson Centre in Takapuna, Auckland, Finn recovered better than anyone could hope for.’’

She said a will to succeed and persevere was noted by staff there, which had no doubt filtered through towards his athletic achievements.

Finn joined athletics two years ago after enjoying it at the Halberg Games in Auckland as part of the South Canterbury Parafed team, she said.

“He trains two to four days a week throughout the year with Mike Hende's track squad and competes in both able-bodied and para sport events.’’

After getting first in his school cross-country, Finn's goal this year was to get into the top 20 in the South Canterbury inter-school cross-country, so he could represent the region in the inter-regional competition.

“Last year he narrowly missed the top 20 when he got 21st. However, this year he was placed in the top 20 and is currently training for the inter-regionals with the South Canterbury team,’’ his mother said.

She said the South Canterbury Halberg Trust team was growing rapidly.

“Children have the opportunity to be as competitive as they want to be with children of similar capabilities, attend the Halberg Games, or purely join for the social aspect every month.’’

The Halberg Trust group was free to attend and siblings and caregivers were welcome to join the trust's Sunday events, she said.