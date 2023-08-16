Trade Me purchase returns Timaru Harbour Board history home

PrimePort Timaru was successful in winning a Trade Me auction for a piece of Timaru Harbour Board history that was found in Tauranga.

The board details many of the key personnel at the Timaru Harbour Board from when it became active in 1877 through to when it was superseded by the Port of Timaru in 1989 and later became PrimePort Timaru.

“I just got a message that the honours board was on TradeMe and that apparently it was in Tauranga, and we set up a bid for it and were successful on it," Primeport Timaru’s finance manager Nick Donaldson said.

"Apparently it left Timaru and someone found it in an op shop, and we were keen to get it back to Timaru.

"We've gone through some alterations here in Maritime House, and we've now got a lot of the old history and a lot of the old photos and a lot of the old maps of the old port that are now up in the hallway and surrounding areas, so this will be a great addition.

“It is great to have it back,” Donaldson said in revealing PrimePort had paid over $1000 for the board, plus shipping.

Donaldson said the board would have been hanging in the former harbour board offices which were on the corner of Ritchie and Hayes streets at the port.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Checking out some wall space for the piece of Timaru Harbour Board history bought on Trade Me by PrimePort Timaru are, from left, Nick Donaldson, Joanne Kake, Vikki Charteris and Joanne Gillespie.

PrimePort employees Joanne Kake, Vikki Charteris and Joanne Gillespie can all remember the board from their days working for the harbour board in the mid-1980s.

“This big frame was on the boardroom wall amongst all the other photos with the board members and directors,” Kake said.

“It is a lot of history, a lot of those names I recognise from the mid-1980s, so it is really awesome to have it back in the port company.”

The seller was contacted for comment.