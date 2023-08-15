Dramatic camera footage shows snow coming into Mackenzie

Footage captured by the Glentanner Park webcam on Tuesday morning shows the difference only a matter of minutes can make in the Canterbury High Country, with snow blasting covering the ground within five minutes.

Snow fell in parts of the South Island on Tuesday, closing state highways, and road snowfall warnings were also in place for some areas.

Glentanner Park Centre, on working high country sheep station, Glentanner Station, was about 18 kilometres from Aoraki/Mt Cook.

Owner Helen Ivey said it was a busy morning building snowmen with her grandchildren.

The snow had come in quickly but it was “part and parcel’’ of living in the Mackenzie, she said.

Sarah Horrocks/Supplied Frankie Horrocks, left, 5, and Humphrey Horrocks, 3, build snowmen on the lawn at Glentanner, Aoraki/Mount Cook on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s been such a mild winter so far,’’ she said.

MetService meteorologist John Law said he was excited to watch the Glentanner webcam as it helped provide interesting, and useful, information on weather patterns.

He said Tuesday morning's snow had been expected and came after a mild winter so far, with not a lot of snow throughout the South Island.

There was a risk of more snow fall in the South Island on Wednesday, he said.

Meanwhile, at Lake Tekapo photographer George Empson also captured the dramatic nature of weather, his photograph showing the dark sky above the town as a southerly snow front loomed.

His photo was taken at 9.09am – it began snowing about 9.25am, he said.

“The ground has a light covering so far, so we will see if this one lasts, or it is another flick through. There is no wind driving it, so maybe it will stay,’’ he said.

Snow was still falling about an hour later, but just after 2pm, Empson said the snow had not amounted to much as it had come from the north.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued several road closures and warnings for the South Island because of snow.

Caution was urged while driving on State Highway 73/Arthur’s Pass Village to Otira, SH8 Twizel to Tekapo, SH7 Springs Junction to Hanmer Springs Turnoff, and SH7 Springs Junction to Reefton.