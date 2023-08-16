Man with 'low risk of reoffending' avoids Child Sex Offender Register

Instagram was one of the social networking services that a man used to share messages, chats, videos and images as he sexually groomed a 14-year-old girl, the Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday. (File photo)

A Temuka man who sexually groomed a 14-year-old girl will not be added to the Child Sex Offender Register.

Michael David Stuart-Martin​, who pleaded guilty to charges of exposing a young person to indecent material, and meeting a young person following sexual grooming on May 9, appeared for sentencing in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Judge Campbell Savage said the defendant had been assessed as “being a low risk of reoffending” but added the victim was vulnerable because of her age and the eight-year difference was more than half the victim’s life at the time.

“She has suffered harm, her family has suffered harm,” the judge said.

“I also can not ignore the level of persistence.”

Stuart-Martin, now 23, was 22 when he met the girl in 2022, the Summary of Facts said.

The pair connected through Instagram and Snapchat, between July and September, sharing messages, chats, videos and images.

The girl sent photographs of herself, while Stuart-Martin sent photographs and videos of himself performing acts.

Stuart-Martin arranged to meet the girl on three occasions and took her for a drive on the first occasion, during which they kissed.

Crown prosecutor Nadine Girgis said the extent of harm to the victim and her vulnerability was recorded in the Victim Impact Statement, which was not read to the court.

Girgis said the age disparity was an aggravating factor and the Crown submitted there was premeditation as the offending was over approximately three months and involved three meetings.

“It cannot be said to be spontaneous,” Girgis said.

Stuart-Martin’s lawyer Leticia​ Glover​ submitted the defendant was still of a young age, had a lack of previous history, fully accepted responsibility and remained committed to continuing counselling.

Judge Savage said reports revealed the defendant knew at the time “what he was doing was wrong but persisted nonetheless against your better judgement”.

“I am told you are remorseful for the harm you have caused this young woman, and I accept you are remorseful.

“I note you are engaging in counselling and therapy, have completed a number of sessions and more are planned.”

Judge Savage said perhaps Stuart-Martin was “one of those young men that simply did not think, you just did. You’ve now been forced into an environment where you have to question the decisions that you made ... and perhaps take a deep look at why they were made at the time”.

Judge Savage said the sentence needed to hold the defendant accountable, denouncing his conduct while catering for the needs of the victim.

Stuart-Davidson was sentenced to three months home detention and 15 months supervision.