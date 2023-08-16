Jail for dangerous drink-driver who disconnected alcohol interlock device

A South Canterbury man with a “menacing driving history” has been jailed for drink-driving in a fashion that made him a danger and risk to all other road users. (File photo)

A man described as a “menace on the roads” after removing an alcohol interlock device from his car and hot wiring it, has been jailed.

Alexander John Sinclair appeared in the Timaru District Court for sentencing on Tuesday where he was told “you just don't seem to get it” by Judge Campbell Savage.

The 42-year-old South Canterbury man was jailed for 15 months on three charges - driving with excess blood alcohol, driving in breach of an alcohol interlock licence (AIL) and breaching bail. It was his ninth driving offence involving alcohol.

“You had been drinking and have driven with an exceedingly high level and driven in a fashion that brought you to the attention of other road users,” the judge said.

“It seems to me the ability to restrict yourself is almost non-existent. When you drink, anything can happen, and it usually does.”

Sinclair, who had pleaded guilty in Timaru on May 9, had been in custody in Christchurch since April 28 and appeared for sentencing via an audiovisual link.

Sinclair’s offending involved hot wiring his vehicle and removing the AIL device which police found in the glovebox.

When caught driving at nearly five times the legal alcohol limit in Katikati in Bay of Plenty on November 24, 2022, Sinclair claimed he had travelled about 1400km from Wanaka to see his dog.

Sinclair was stopped by police following a complaint from a member of the public about his driving on State Highway 2.

GOOGLE/SUPPLIED The Katikati Four Square where drink-driver Alexander John Sinclair was caught after claiming to have driven from Wanaka to see his dog. (File photo)

“The defendant was tailgating the informant through road works and overtook her vehicle dangerously into oncoming traffic,” the Summary of Facts said.

Sinclair was eventually located by police alongside his vehicle in a supermarket car park in Katikati.

His blood alcohol level was 230 milligrams, plus or minus 12mg, of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal infringement limit for drivers over 20 years is 50mg per 100ml while the criminal charge limit is 80mg.

On Tuesday, Sinclair's lawyer Tiffany McRae said her client acknowledged ongoing alcohol issues in his life which he had attempted to resolve a number of times, but it was proving difficult.

“He does keep trying,” McRae said, submitting that intensive supervision was the most appropriate outcome, so Sinclair could continue his efforts to deal with alcohol-related issues.

However, Judge Savage said Sinclair had been driving in a fashion that made him a danger and risk to all other road users.

Judge Savage said his sentencing starting point was 15 months for the excess breath alcohol charge and added two months each for the alcohol interlock licence breach and Sinclair’s “menacing driving history”.

There was a four-month reduction for an early guilty plea leaving a 15-month jail term. Sinclair was also disqualified from driving for 12 months after which the disqualification becomes indefinite. Reparation of $221.99 was also ordered.