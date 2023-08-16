Mackenzie College to host biennial art auction with multi-sport turf project to benefit

The Mackenzie College PTA is holding an art auction to raise funds for the school.

A biennial Mackenzie College art exhibition will raise money for a multi-sport turf at the school, as well as celebrate the work of its students.

The auction, on Thursday night, includes work from all students at the school, work donated by members of the public, including working artists and a politician, as well as a student photography competition, school principal Sam Nelson said.

Nelson said as well as raising money for the school’s parent teacher association, it was a good opportunity for established and emerging artists to showcase their work to the community.

There was also a sense of pride in selling their work, while raising money, he said.

“It’s a great event and great to be able to bring the community together,’’ Nelson said.

Nelson also praised the work of PTA members in going out into the community and organising donated pieces to be auctioned.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Preparing for the Mackenzie College are auction on Thursday night are, from left, Katie-Marie Clarke, Brice Lagos, teacher Sam Nelson and George Weymouth.

Those included works by renowned artist Randall Froude and Chris Taylor, who owns the Garage Gallery in Kimbell, as well as a cricket ball donated by National Party leader Christopher Luxon, now listed on Trade Me, and a painting by ACT Party leader David Seymour.

“There is such a range of work.

“There is also incredible Fiordland pieces, and past students’ photos.’’

A public auction includes 47 pieces of art, and there will also be a silent auction of student art work.

“The student photography competition has also been run by the PTA and the top three works will be revealed on the night, and there will be the opportunity for people to purchase the work.’’

Nelson said a multi-sport turf at the school would not only benefit students, but the whole community.

The event also highlighted the value and strength in small, rural communities, he said.

“We’re grateful for all the contributions across the country.’’

Doors to the auction, at the Mackenzie College Hall, open at 6pm on Thursday. It will be gold coin entry, with nibbles and drinks provided.

The student photography competition winners will be revealed at 6.30pm.