Speeding drink-driver's crash killed his 'much-loved' partner

An afternoon drive along Factory Rd near Temuka had disastrous consequences when the vehicle driven by Jeffrey Raynor Howard crashed into an irrigation ditch.

A 60-year-old man had been drinking, smoking cannabis and was speeding in the lead up to a crash that killed his “much loved” partner in South Canterbury in February 2022.

The vehicle, driven by Jeffrey Raynor Howard crashed off Factory Rd, Temuka, into an irrigation ditch killing Karen Meryl Steven, 60.

“I acknowledge that whatever sentence I impose on you ... will be less weighty than the burden of knowing you caused Karen’s death,’’ Justice Osborne said in the High Court, Timaru, on July 26.

Justice Osborne’s sentencing remarks were released on Monday with Howard convicted and sentenced to eight months home detention, 100 hours of community work and a four-year driving disqualification on a charge of driving with excess blood alcohol causing death.

Justice Osborne said the day before the crash Howard and Steven had been home, drinking with friends.

“You and Karen then smoked cannabis together before going to bed around 3am.

“From midday, you and Karen had more alcohol to drink. You then left your home and drove along Factory Rd, Temuka.

“You lost control of the car while accelerating. You failed to negotiate an easy right-hand bend.”

A Police Serious Crash Unit investigation estimated the car’s average speed at 142kph.

“The car swerved off the left-hand side of the road and dropped into an irrigation ditch. It travelled along the ditch some way, coming to rest left-hand side down in the water.”

Steven died at the scene while Howard sustained moderate injuries.

A blood sample from Howard recorded 102+/- 4 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

“That is double the legal blood alcohol limit.

“THC (the main psychoactive compound in marijuana) was also present in your blood at a concentration of approximately 2 nanograms per millilitre."

Both the pre-sentence report and drug and alcohol assessment put forward the need for continuing drug and alcohol regimes for Howard.

“A cultural report identifies casual connections between your significant early childhood disadvantages ... and your two-year period in Borstal from the time you were only 14 years old.

“You had repeated involvement with the Youth Court from the time you were 15 and as an adult became a serial offender for the 22 years between 1980 and 2002.”

A sentencing indication hearing in May revealed Howard had a “raft of traffic-related convictions” between 1981 and 1997 including five for excess blood alcohol, one for refusing a blood specimen and one of dangerous driving.

Justice Osborne’s starting point was three years jail, but discounts allowed were 20% for an early guilty plea, 5% for remorse, 10% to recognise and encourage rehabilitation already being pursued and 10% for the contributing impact of background disadvantages.

The 20-month total made the sentence eligible for home detention, considered an exceptional outcome in cases such as this according to Justice Osborne who also noted sentiments to the court by immediate family members that the victim would not have wanted her partner imprisoned.

“They see great value in you remaining in the community so the strong family bonds they have with you are not themselves victims of this situation.”

Justice Osborne said there was a clear need, “given the relative seriousness of your driving conduct, for deterrence and denunciation...

“That said, in exceptional cases, home detention can carry with it the appropriate level of deterrence and denunciation when other circumstances are brought into account.

“Your particular circumstances involve the grief you must bear for your responsibility in the death of your loved partner and the steps you have taken and the prospects you have of full rehabilitation at the age of 61.”

Justice Osborne acknowledged “the close and affectionate relationship you and Karen shared and the extremely close and affectionate extended family relationship that developed over the years of that wonderful relationship”.

“This sentence ... involves a degree of compassion on the part of the court as a representative of the community, recognising steps you have already taken with the support of that family to put yourself on the road to a rich and fulfilling later period in your life.”