Public consultation for mātaitai reserve request in Ōrari River receives eight submissions

Public consultation on the application for a mātaitai reserve on a section of the Ōrari River in South Canterbury received eight submissions.

Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua has applied for the reserve, with the proposed area to include the lower reaches of the river, Coopers Creek and Ohapi Creek, east of State Highway 1 at Temuka, and the adjoining creeks, streams and bodies of water within a defined boundary.

A mātaitai reserve is an identified traditional fishing ground that tangata whenua have a special relationship with. The reserves are limited to fisheries waters and do not include any private land.

The reserves do not change any existing recreational fishing rules. However, commercial fishing is banned in a mātataitai reserve.

Fisheries New Zealand’s director of fisheries manager Emma Taylor said the submissions expressed “a range of views’’.

“As part of our usual process, the submissions will be shared with the applicant, Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua, for their comment,’’ she said.

“Any personally identifying information will be removed from the submissions to protect the privacy of the people who provided feedback.’’

She said feedback from Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua would be used to inform advice to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries for consideration.

Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua Takata Kaitiaki committee chairman John Henry said a mātaitai reserve had been applied for so “we can sustainably manage our traditional fishery and ensure an abundant supply of mahika kai is always available to Kāti Huirapa whānau and our communities’’.

“Ōrari Awa [River] and Ohapi Creek have provided abundant and diverse mahika kai for generations,’’ Henry said.

John Bisset Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua Takata Kaitiaki committee chairman John Henry at Caroline Bay in 2016.

“This kai once sustained our tīpuna (ancestors), and our dream is for it to continue to provide for future generations of our whānau and communities.

“Our traditional fisheries have been well documented by many historians and anthropologists. They were also acknowledged by the WAI 27 Waitangi Tribunal.’’

Henry said Arowhenua’s relationship with its traditional fisheries spanned more than 39 generations to when the community’s tīpuna (ancestors) first settled near Arowhenua.

“Our Ngāi Tahu creation stories describe our rangatira Tū Te Rakiwhānoa shaping the Orakipaoa wetlands and other parts of Te Waipounamu (South Island).’’

He said the proposed mātaitai is adjacent to many historic pā, kāika, and nohoaka sites.

“For example, the pā site of Te Waiateruati (near Milford Lagoon Rd) was occupied as a strong defensive position during the raids of Te Rauparaha and Ngāti Toa.

“Other pā and settlements within the Orakipaoa wetland complex include Te Rāhui and Hāwea. The kāika of Te Rehe was situated on an island known as Harakeke Tautoro.’’

Of the numerous pā, kāika and nohoaka that were established near the proposed mātaitai, some were formally gazetted as Māori reserves, he said.

“Māori fishing reserves were established at Ohapi (Ohapi Māori Reserve 909 and Turumanu Māori Reserve 910) on the Ōrari River. These fishing easements were established to recognise the importance of these fisheries to local whānau and for the purposes of collecting mahika kai.’'

Other reserves include Arowhenua (Arowhenua Māori Reserve 881), which is where the marae and rūnaka offices are located, Kapunatiki Native Reserve 905, and Raukapuka Native Reserve 913, he said.

The fisheries within the proposed mātaitai once offered a bounty of freshwater mahika kai, especially tuna and pātiki. These were a staple part of the Kāti Huirapa diet over generations, he said.

Other species for which these areas were known included kanakana, inaka (whitebait), giant kokopu, yellow-eyed mullet, and small fish known as panako, pipiki and paraki.

As part of the public consultation process a public meeting about the proposal was held by Fisheries New Zealand in July, and attended by 26 people.

At the time, Fisheries New Zealand said the meeting included “constructive discussion ... held about a range of topics, including commercial eel fisheries’’.

Much of the Opihi Lagoon in South Canterbury is already covered by a mātaitai reserve, and Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua applied for an extension in the south-west corner of the lagoon, near Temuka, in 2021.

The Minister for Oceans and Fisheries approved the extension, and it became effective in February 2022.