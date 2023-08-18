Knife wielded in destructive attack on ex-girlfriend's property

Community detention is part of the sentence handed down in the Timaru District Court to a Temuka man for a trail of damage caused to property owned by his ex-girlfriend. (File photo)

A man who went on a drunken rampage through his ex-girlfriend’s home slashing her clothing, furniture and other belongings has admitted he “just nutted off” but cannot remember the incident.

Campbell James Marr’s relationship with the woman ended about two weeks before the 26-year-old twice unlawfully entered her home in Temuka, South Canterbury, unleashing his trail of destruction on the second visit.

The Timaru District Court heard the woman was not home when Marr entered her house, as he was convicted and sentenced by Judge Campbell Savage on charges of remaining with intent and intentional damage to cause loss on Tuesday.

Marr’s first foray into the property was about 5.20pm on April 27, 2023, and he collected open boxes of alcohol and took them with him.

The woman returned about 10pm and noticed the alcohol missing. She called her mother and police.

“Fearing for her safety”, she stayed at her mother’s house that night, the summary of facts says.

About 4.20am on April 28, Marr returned, parking about 250m away and entering the house again after finding a key stored outside.

He found more alcohol, which he drank, and then took a knife from the kitchen and went on the damage-causing spree.

The summary says Marr cut the top off flowers she had received for her birthday and made cuts in a fabric lounge suite and cushions. Every power cord and charging cable in the house had the ends cut off, including the washing machine.

“The defendant then went to the victim’s bedroom and used the knife to cut almost every item of the victim’s clothing hanging in the wardrobe.

“The defendant sliced each item down the front, rendering them unwearable.”

Cuts were also inflicted on items in her underwear drawer, and a standalone mirror in a bedroom was punched and smashed.

An unworn pair of Nike shoes, a birthday gift, had their laces slashed and cuts made, as were other sporting achievement-associated clothing displayed on a wall in the lounge.

Before leaving the property “the defendant entered the garage where he punctured four bicycle tyres and a rugby ball”.

Marr’s lawyer John Black said the defendant had no previous convictions and mitigating circumstances included early acceptance of responsibility and an early guilty plea.

Black said Marr, while not blaming the incidents on alcohol, had no memory of what he did, but he took full responsibility for his actions.

“Alcohol is a problem, and he has made efforts to make amends. He has engaged fully in the restorative justice process. It would be one of the more positive reports I've seen, and it’s a genuine apology.”

Black said Marr says “he’s very impulsive, especially when on the booze and in this situation he just nutted off”.

“He says he’s embarrassed and shameful for the behaviour. He clearly has an alcohol problem, and it is a wake-up call.

“He is putting steps in place for mental health counselling from a life coach.”

Judge Savage told Marr that if he thought the incidents were purely motivated by malice, he would have been leaving the court on Tuesday via the side door. The judge saw positives in the restorative justice process and the fact he had not been in court before, but noted there were mental difficulties that needed continued assistance.

“The nature of the offending though means I can’t just focus on your rehabilitation, so there is going to be a sting in the sentence in the form of community detention.

“I have to do something that holds you accountable ... but it has to be done with a degree of humanity.

“You seem to be doing your bit to access the assistance you need to make your life a more fulfilling one.”

Marr was sentenced to three months’ community detention, 12 months’ supervision and ordered to pay $5000 physical damage reparation and $1000 for emotional harm.