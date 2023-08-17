Home guard to front line on display at second South Canterbury Military Fair

Preparing for this weekend's military fair at the Grey Way Lounge, Phar Lap Raceway, are from left, Malcolm Brady and Olive Turner, 8, and Michael Sugrue, with the home guard uniform Brady’s grandfather wore.

In a bid to get more people through the doors, the organisers of a military fair in Timaru have decided to charge men a $10 entry fee but let women in for free.

The second South Canterbury Military Fair will be held at the Grey Way Lounge, Phar Lap Raceway, on Saturday, and co-organiser Malcolm Brady said this time around as it was “more of a male-type thing’’, therefore women should be allowed in for free.

“We’ve changed it a bit this time,’’ he said.

“We figured men would drag their wives along, so they could get in for free. It works in their favour.’’

He hoped it would be another drawcard to the event after charging $10 per adult last year.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural display, Brady, who organises the event with Michael Sugrue, said it was decided to hold another one.

“It’s great to get all the collectors together.

“There will be a lot of different displays there and there will be things people don’t normally see as some come from private collections.’’

This included the home guard uniform worn by his grandfather George Ramsay, he said.

“It was in use in the First World War and then the Second World War in the home guard.’’

It was being given this uniform that prompted Brady’s interest in military items.

“I ended up with that and built a collection around that.

“I also have not just medals from him but other keepsakes. It’s quite precious.’’

Brady said Saturday’s display would also feature sales tables and people were invited to bring along their items to be valued.

“There will be enough experts there to appraise them.’’

They were also encouraged to bring along anything they might like to sell, he said.

He was looking forward to the event and said people from Christchurch had already started arriving on Thursday to attend.

The fair will run from 9am to 3pm, was cash only, and entrance was via the Pleasant Point Highway entrance to the raceway.