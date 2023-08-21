Remembering John: South Canterbury steam and ploughing enthusiast's final ride

The late John Kyle, a well-known steam and ploughing enthusiast, took his final trip behind his traction engine on Saturday.

John Kyle will be a man remembered for his love of steam, machinery and ploughing, his legacy living on through the club he was a founding member of.

Kyle, 86, who died at his home in Seadown on August 7, was farewelled on Saturday in a fitting tribute to his contribution to South Canterbury, taking his final ride from his beloved Kyle Park Transport Museum on his trailer pulled by his steam engine.

Kyle had a lifelong love of farm machinery, and was an international plougher.

In April, the South Canterbury Traction Engine and Transport Museum was renamed Kyle Park, in honour of the Kyle family that donated the land.

The museum’s immediate past president Gordon Handy described Kyle as a wonderful family man.

“A steam enthusiast, a machinery enthusiast, a very visionary leader, and all the time he had a highly contagious smile,’’ Handy said.

anne hatch/Stuff Issie and John Kyle with their 1926 McLaren Steam Tractor at the 50th Silver Plough competitions in 2005.

“This club will always be indebted to this great man and the legacy he has left us.’’

Handy said in 1964 Kyle attended the first meeting of what was to be the South Canterbury Traction Engine Club.

“John obviously had the vision and determination that our local history had to be preserved.’’

In 1983, the Kyle family subdivided off the parcel of land and in 1988 the family donated the land to the club.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A huge crowd has turned out for the funeral of John Kyle at Kyle Park on Saturday.

Handy said over the years, Kyle, a patron of the club, held many positions including president for a number of years.

“He was always there to lend a willing hand with whatever was needed.’’

The fact Kyle was able to attend the ceremony of the renaming of the museum had been a blessing, Handy said.

“It was a milestone day for our club and truly wonderful that John was here with us to enjoy the moment.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Thomas Kyle and Dowell McLeod drive John Kyle’s traction engine and trailer, carrying his coffin, along the Pleasant Point Highway on Saturday.

“This is that legacy piece, so John Kyle’s name will live on at 33 Brosnan Rd for generations to come.’’

Kyle’s wisdom would be “surely’’ missed by club members, he said.

The New Zealand Ploughing Association also paid tribute to Kyle.

He competed at Young Farmers ploughing events, many New Zealand Ploughing Championships, and even represented his country at the World Ploughing Championships at the United States of America in 1972, the association said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Issie and John Kyle, left, unveil the new name of the South Canterbury Traction Engine and Transport Museum in April, with Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen.

He also served as an executive member of the New Zealand Ploughing Association while still being an active member of the Timaru Ploughing Association.

His support of ploughing meant he provided land for regional and New Zealand events, supporting competitors overseas and judging at New Zealand championships.

“He will be missed by us all,’’ the association said.

Kyle was the second child of Rene and Tom Kyle who lived at Seadown, according to information provided to the Timaru Herald by the family.

John Bisset/Stuff David Brown, left, is one of eight people going for their steam driver’s ticket in 2019. John Kyle, right, had supplied the Burrell traction engine for the driving test.

He attended the then Seadown School and Timaru Boys’ High School, but even from a young age would spend most of his time outside in the yard with engines, around machinery, or out in the paddock.

As soon was he was old enough to get on a tractor there was no stopping him, and he would plough the same paddock more than once just to be on the tractor, the family said.

In 1954, while Kyle was overseas with the Boys’ Brigade, his father bought another farm on Seadown Rd called Cains.

When Kyle returned he worked for his father for £4 a week, or a penny a bale, when he was contract hay baling throughout South Canterbury.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff John Kyle’s coffin is driven away from Kyle Park on Saturday.

Kyle took over the family farm when his father died in August 1983.

In December 1992 he sold the homestead and land.

He retired in 2017, two months before he turned 80, wanting to spend more time with his children Thomas and Victoria, the family said.

Kyle was survived by his wife Issie, and his children, Thomas and Victoria.

He was an adoptive father and father-in-law of Hana and Harry Dunstan, a “special poppa’’ to Gwen.