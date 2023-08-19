More land purchased as part of Timaru social housing development

The block of land where the new Kāinga Ora development in Timaru will provide up to 40 new homes.

A further 1876m² parcel of land has been purchased by the developers of the largest public housing build in South Canterbury in 50 years.

Up to 40 houses are expected to be built as part of the Kāinga Ora development on the 12,100m² site which includes 29 Grey Rd, and the large grassed sports field area behind it, adjacent to the Ara car park in Timaru.

The Crown agency paid $3.95 million for the block of land off State Highway 1 in the middle of last year.

This week Kāinga Ora regional director for Otago, Southland and South Canterbury Kerrie Young confirmed the purchase of an adjoining site, 27 Grey Rd, as part of the development.

“The new site will provide our development with an extended street frontage and better access for the whānau who will live there,” Young said.

“The 27 Grey Rd site will be leased as we continue to plan for new homes to be built.’’

As at June, 129 people were on the housing register in the Timaru District.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kāinga Ora has purchased more land at 27 Grey Rd, Timaru, as part of its public housing build.

A shortage of housing in South Canterbury had been highlighted by Venture Timaru’s Nigel Davenport, as well as recruitment agent Leon Hobbs who said rental shortages were forcing workers who could help ease South Canterbury’s labour shortage to take roles in other centres.

In May, Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen said concerns about the welfare of an increasing number of people sleeping rough in Timaru prompted a meeting of South Canterbury social agencies.

Kāinga Ora had also started the construction of seven new homes on a parcel of land at 5 and 9 Tyne St and 40 Essex St.

Young said site layout designs to factor in the additional parcel of land were being developed with a view to lodge applications for resource and building consents.

It would then be able to provide an update on its plans for the site, she said.

“A community drop-in day will be arranged for interested neighbours, stakeholders and members of the public to view the plans and discuss them with our team.

“If the project proceeds as hoped through the consenting process, it will be the largest single development of Kāinga Ora homes in South Canterbury since the 1970s.’’

She said it was a positive development for the town.

“And we’re looking forward to confirming plans for the site, construction commencing, and delivering these new homes to the community.’’