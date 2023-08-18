Animates expected to open in Timaru's south end by Christmas

Work is under way at the site of Timaru's new Animates store in Stafford St.

Consent has been granted for Timaru’s new Animates store in the south end of Stafford St, which is expected to open by Christmas.

The windows of the store, at the former Warehouse Stationery site in the town’s main street, were covered this week, and an “Animates Coming Soon...’’ sign was erected there some time ago.

Animates marketing general manager Nathalie Moolenschot​ this week confirmed council consent for the site had been granted.

“We are super excited and can’t wait to meet the pets of Timaru,’’ she said.

While an opening date was still to be confirmed, she said it would “definitely be before Christmas’’.

The company, which already had 44 stores throughout New Zealand, told The Timaru Herald in June of its intention to open the store.

The news came just eight days after The Timaru Herald reported Australian retail giant Chemist Warehouse was advertising jobs in a “brand-new store in Timaru’’.

Chemist Warehouse has not answered questions about the store’s location.

“We have no comments to provide at this moment,’’ the company said.

Animates’ Timaru store would have pet products, DIY washing facilities and supplies.

Earlier this month, liquidators were called in to the Christchurch Pet Central group of companies, closing seven of its stores, including Timaru.

Timaru District Council spokesperson Stephen Doran confirmed the council issued a building consent for the Animates fit-out on Thursday.