One year on: Taking the reins of a long-time Timaru restaurant

Timaru’s Zest restaurant co-owner Alex Rainbow says almost a year after taking over the long-time business, things are going well.

It was a challenging time to buy a restaurant, but Alex Rainbow says there have been no regrets since his family did just that almost 12 months ago.

Rainbow, his brother Luke, and parents Clare and Howard, bought long-time Timaru restaurant Zest in September 2022 – in the same year he and his partner had a baby.

“It’s been a very full-on year,’’ Rainbow said.

The business purchase was also during a time of uncertainty for hospitality, the impact of Covid-19 still lingering with staff shortages followed by the cost of living crisis.

However, Rainbow said they had been lucky as the restaurant had several long-time staff members who had stayed on after they bought the business from Kristy and Grant Phillips who opened it 14 years ago.

“Covid is still having an impact and there’s still a proportion of people who are wary about going out,’’ Rainbow said.

“But there are a couple of guests who like to sit outside, and it’s just about adapting and understanding. Covid is still quite an influence for us.’’

And on the cost of living crisis, Rainbow said he had noticed some guests may opt to have just one drink, instead of several, or choose not to have a desert, to keep costs down.

“People are always going to go out,’’ he said.

From Leicester, the family moved to Queenstown in 2007.

Long-time fans of the Leicester City Football Club, its top team fondly known as The Foxes, the Rainbows have continued that support in New Zealand, and behind the bar of Zest is a fox head and team flag.

The fox head was given to the family by the restaurant’s former owners.

After leaving school, Rainbow returned to the UK for a couple of years to work.

About three years ago the Rainbows moved to Timaru and Luke began working for the Phillips at their other restaurant Cactus Fire. That restaurant closed in June.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF/Stuff Former Zest owner Kristy Phillips outside the Timaru restaurant in Covid-19 level 3 in May 2020.

After meeting his partner, Rainbow moved to Taupo, and worked in a high-end restaurant.

“Then we moved here [to Timaru] to buy a house two years ago,’’ he said.

Rainbow said he had been keen to own a restaurant for a while, but wanted to buy a house first.

Zest had been the perfect opportunity because the Phillips had put so much work into it, he said.

“We wanted to keep it as that sort of destination where people’s happiest memories of their lives are made.

“We have had an awful lot of birthdays here.’’

He said he had also noticed many people appreciated being able to get out about and socialise again after not being able to do it without restrictions during the pandemic.

“I think people are slowly trying to get back to normal.’’

He had enjoyed getting to know the regular customers, and having worked in hospitality in Timaru previously, he said some had followed him to Zest.

“We have a good group of new regulars.’’

Now settled into the business, Rainbow said the restaurant would host a charity event raising money for Blue September.

He said men’s health was an important cause to support as he felt it did not get a lot of coverage.

Money raised from the event would go to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand.

It was also a good time to do something a bit different, as the restaurant had had time to build up people’s trust, he said.

“It’s also a great way for people to get together post-Covid.’’

He hoped it would be the start of something the restaurant did every six months for people to book in and look forward to.

The charity evening is on September 13, and includes a three-course meal, themed cocktail specials, and raffles.