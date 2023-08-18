Long-time South Canterbury business named supreme winner at awards

Hilton Haulage won the supreme, large business and workplace wellbeing awards at the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards on Friday night. (File photo)

Long-time business Hilton Haulage has been named the supreme winner at the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

It also received the large business, and workplace wellbeing awards at the annual event held at the Caroline Bay Hall on Friday night.

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said this year’s awards built on the challenges experienced through Covid-19, a tight labour market, high inflation and ongoing instability and turbulence globally.

“It is therefore particularly exciting to see such professionalism, flair and creativity in the organisations that made the finals of this event and clear evidence of why South Canterbury punches above its weight,’’ she said.

She thanked premier sponsor Fulton Hogan, which is also celebrating its 90th anniversary, and the huge support of South Canterbury businesses and not-for-profit organisations.

“For any community to flourish there needs to be a strong commercial sector complemented by a robust and thriving not-for-profit sector.

She said the pride in each of the award entries had been clear to see, and the achievements “exemplary’’.

In other categories Premier Powder Coating won the emerging business award, with Motivating Me the runner-up in that section.

Fairlie’s Blank Space won the small business award and the medium business award went to Queen Bee Laundry.

The community organisation award was won by Bidwill Trust Hospital.

Sustainable Trust South Canterbury won the sustainability and environmental award, while Port Blakely won the sustainability and environmental commercial award.

In the supporting local award, Twizel Promotions won the top prize.

The new good sorts award went to Paul Gallagher, while Bruce Fraser won the good sorts recognition award.

High Country Salmon won the people’s choice award, and Tom Lambie won the special commendation award.

Judges included Smith, Michelle Pye, Andrew Hercus, Brett King, Simon Bridges, Gordon Handy, Nathan Mills and the Chamber of Commerce board.