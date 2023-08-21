Timaru Old Boys Sports Club scores $30,000 grant for gender-neutral facilities

Timaru Old Boys Rugby Club stalwart Toby Foster talks about the club receiving $30,000 to upgrade its facilities under the Bunnings Rugby Assist programme.

A Timaru sports club’s drive to be inclusive will see a major redevelopment of changing rooms thanks to a $30,000 grant through a newly-opened business.

The funding, from the Bunnings Rugby Assist programme, will go towards the Old Boys Sports Club’s development of gender-neutral changing facilities at its home ground alongside Centennial Park.

Timaru’s new $25 million Bunnings Warehouse opened at The Showgrounds in June.

The programme is in its third year and Old Boys was one of 10 clubs New Zealand-wide to receive a $30,000 grant in 2023.

Club stalwart Toby Foster, a former player with more than 100 senior appearances, who helped out where he could, including refereeing and coaching at both Timaru Boys’ and Timaru Girls’ high schools, was behind the drive for the grant.

“I saw the Bunnings advertising for the grant, and I was initially thinking about Timaru Girls’.

“Gene (board member Gene O’Sullivan) approached me, and we thought about a combined effort.”

Foster said Timaru Girls’ backed the plan, indicating “if we build the facilities they will come and play here as well”.

Foster said he filled out the application, and a letter of support from Grace Kerridge, head of rugby at Timaru Girls’ High, was added.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru Old Boys Sports Club stalwart Toby Foster sits in an old squash court that will also be redeveloped.

“Actually, I couldn't believe it. It was all (done and) dusted, pretty much, in about two weeks.

“I couldn't believe it when I heard we had been successful.

“It's a good amount of money that we are going to put to good use.”

Foster said the main part of the project would see two of the club’s three squash courts redeveloped into stand-alone changing facilities that would house safe spaces and showers specifically for each room.

“We want to be all-inclusive, and rugby’s a great sport that involves everyone, so people can get a lot out of it.”

Foster said the aim to was completely redevelop the ground floor, and he said the club had plenty of members who were builders, sparkies, and a couple of plumbers, to assist.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Club stalwart Toby Foster in one of shower rooms, soon to have a major redevelopment.

He was excited about the possibilities.

“My wife played women’s rugby here as well. When I first started we had a women’s rugby team.

“Women's rugby was strong ... but it just suddenly petered out.

“Now with the interest in women's rugby, with the Black Ferns especially with last year's World Cup, it is huge, and my daughter is heavily involved, and just the enjoyment that they get out of it.

“They’ve played rugby here as kids and will now be able to come back and play as women, that’s part of the end goal ... to have a senior women’s team here again.

“There’s been huge interest since the World Cup. The women’s rugby game is huge again.”