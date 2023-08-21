Clean-up ongoing after water main bursts at Timaru's Caroline Bay

A broken water pipe has caused flooding near the Caroline Bay associations rooms and paddling pool.

The cost of repairs at Timaru’s Caroline Bay are not yet known after a water main burst on Saturday morning, flooding buildings, grounds and the paddling pool.

The Bay’s memorial walk, the path in front of the Soundshell, the rose garden, and the paddling pool area were temporarily closed after the Timaru District Council was notified of the flooding by Fire and Emergency New Zealand about 6am on Saturday, a council spokesperson said.

It was thought the main burst some time in the early hours of Saturday, the spokesperson said.

They said the burst water main was behind the Soundshell and the cause was unknown.

“There was water through the Caroline Bay Community Lounge and Bay Association Rooms,’’ they said.

“We had contractors in to pump out water and to dry the carpets.’’

The aviary, Caroline Bay Hall and tearooms, and main toilet block were not flooded, the spokesperson said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The memorial walk, the path in front of the Soundshell, the rose garden, and the paddling pool area at Caroline Bay have been temporarily closed for council repairs.

“The paddling pool area was flooded and had to be drained.”

The main was fixed on Saturday afternoon.

While the areas had reopened, and most of the water on the hard areas had drained, the council urged people to stay off the grass areas to avoid damage, as the ground was “still extremely soft’’.

The council’s parks team would continue to tidy up the area on Monday, the spokesperson said.