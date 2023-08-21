Waimate charity's wallaby-proof fence underway at Studholme Bush

The first section of wallaby-proof fencing has been installed at the Studholme Bush Scenic Reserve.

A Waimate charity fundraising to build a wallaby-proof fence around historic bush near the town is almost halfway to its goal and has taken the first steps in erecting the fence.

Friends of Studholme Bush Scenic Reserve (FOSB) aims to restore the 3km² reserve in the Waimate Gorge to a robust, functioning forest ecosystem by putting up the 8km fence, eradicating pests within and planting native trees.

FOSB spokesperson Jo Sutherland said the total cost of the wallaby-proof fence was significantly less than a traditional deer fence and came in at about $240,000.

“FOSB have raised $110,000 so far this year. They are on the hunt for the remaining $130,000 so they can start erecting the fence,” Sutherland said.

“The eradication programme last year was really positive. We are on top of the animal numbers and now the fence will be a huge help with that.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ian Leathwick and Jo Sutherland doing the heavy lifting at the first section of fencing, to keep wallabies out of the Studholme Bush Scenic Reserve.

“We have still been planting native trees in the reserve, but we’ve had to put them in cages which has been another added cost.”

Sutherland said since the group received its charity status late last year, it had received funding from the Mid-South Canterbury Trust, the Gama Foundation, and individual donations, and were now applying to more places for funding.

FOSB, which was started in 2021, received approval from the Department of Conservation and started its eradication programme on April 5 last year.

The FOSB website said the programme so far had eradicated 1414 pests such as wallabies, possums, goats, pigs and other pests.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The first section of the wallaby-proof fence at Studholme Bush Scenic Reserve is 70 metres long.

Waratah Fencing, Wratt Fencing and Leathwick Contracting supplied the first 70m of fencing to FOSB and helped erect it at the reserve last week.

“Waratah Fencing have been the key supplier to ECan’s 48km long wallaby containment fence.

“This short section of fence is both the start of the perimeter fence and a means of showcasing to the public what the fence is capable of. It is based on research that has come out of Australia to keep wallaby at bay.

“In the long run, we want to effectively eradicate the pests and start planting native trees in larger numbers and make our native birds, bats and fauna come back into the reserve.”

Sutherland said there had been lots of support from the FOSB committee, and the group planned on holding community planting days once the full fence had been erected and pests eradicated.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff From left, Jo Sutherland, Ian Leathwick, Brendon Crequer and Jamie Wratt at the Studholme Bush Scenic Reserve last week.

The group’s chair Andrew Oliver last year said Studholme Bush was once part of an estimated 9000 hectares of native podocarp forest that covered the Hunter Hills.

He added that Studholme Bush was named after Michael Studholme, the first European settler to arrive in the area in 1848. The bush was logged extensively in the 1860s to provide timber for the homes of new settlers.

In 1878 a huge fire swept through the district and a few native remnants remained in the gullies. Studholme Bush was gifted to the public by the Gama Foundation in 2008, then given to DOC to manage in 2009. In 2010 another fire raged through the reserve burning 154ha.

Donations to FOSB for the fencing could be made on the organisation’s website: www.fosb.nz.