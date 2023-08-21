Daffodil Day preparation begins in South Canterbury

More that 45,000 daffodils were bunched and sent out to South Canterbury businesses on Monday as part of the Cancer Society's annual fundraiser.

Ahead of Daffodil Day on Friday, a group of hardy volunteers have been furiously at the South Canterbury Cancer Society rooms on Monday morning, sorting through 45,100 daffodils delivered to the organisation to be distributed to businesses and individuals throughout the region.

An annual fundraiser, the society’s South Canterbury communications engagement manager Leola Wilson said the organisation was “really, really appreciative’’ to those who had bought the daffodils.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ready to deliver daffodils for the South Canterbury Cancer Society on Monday are Ange Hammond, left, and her father Chris Chambers.

“It’s such a fantastic fundraiser for the Cancer Society,’’ she said.

While those bunching the flowers did rural deliveries across Waimate, Geraldine, Takapō/Tekapo, Fairlie, and Temuka, members of the South Canterbury Vintage Car in their array of vehicles also delivered daffodils to businesses throughout Timaru in the afternoon.

She described the volunteers bunching the flowers as amazing, highlighting their dedication to the cause.

“I’ve been here seven years, and they’ve been here a way lot longer than me.,” Wilson said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff It’s all hands to the pump at the South Canterbury Cancer Society on Monday morning as volunteers bunch up 45,000 daffodils: from left, Glenda Williamson, Julie Simpson, Leola Wilson, Theresa Hart, Jocelyn Savage and Denise Garvin.

One of those was Denise Garvin who Wilson thought had been doing the bunching for about 34 years.

“These ladies are our stalwarts and they are amazing. They tell me what to do.’’

Garvin said she had been a volunteer for the society for 37 years.

“I started off doing the daffodil collecting on the street,’’ she said.

As well as Daffodil Day on Friday, other fundraisers for the society would include a high tea at Ballantynes on Thursday, with two sittings. People could book through the Ballantynes website.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The bunches of daffodils, to be delivered throughout South Canterbury.

On Friday and Saturday collectors would be out and about throughout the region accepting donations, and at Bunnings from 10am to 3pm there would be a cosplay character available for children to have their photo taken with.

On Sunday the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club would hold its annual rally for cancer, with anyone welcome, no matter what type of vehicle they had.

The rally would meet at the north entrance of Caroline Bay from 9am, with the first car departing at 10am. Entry was $20 per vehicle.

Stuff Mackenzie man Craig Divers has made these recycled corrugated iron daffodils as a fundraiser.

Smith said there were lots of other fundraisers happening around the region, such as corrugated iron daffodils made by Craig Divers, of Kimbell.

The creative man made the metal poppies from old corrugated iron, sourced from dumps and old farms in the Mackenzie, to be planted in gardens, or hang as wreaths. The poppies had been sold as a fundraiser for the Mackenzie RSA.

His daffodils were available at the South Canterbury Cancer Society rooms, on Memorial Ave.