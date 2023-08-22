Waimate District walking and biking tracks to benefit from council's track grant

Mountainbikers take part in the mountainbike race of the Whitehorse Big Easy event in Waimate in April.

A walking and biking track in the Waimate District in danger of erosion is to be re-routed, while a new downhill-only section will be added to another trail, through the council’s recreational track grant.

Whitehorse MTB Riders and Waimate Trackways Inc both applied for funding from the grant at a Waimate District Council meeting on August 15, requesting $12,920 and $13,145 respectively.

The council allocated $20,000 a year, in two rounds, for the contestable grant, to help clubs and groups develop new tracks and maintain or improve existing tracks in the district.

Waimate Trackways Inc received $12,000 (plus GST) from the council to urgently move sections of the Garlands Track that were being compromised by riverbank erosion.

Ann Dennison, the secretary for Waimate Trackways, said in the application the track was a “very popular scenic walking track” used by many in the community as well as visitors.

“Our Waimate Trackways Committee focus is on the urgent need to re-route the popular Garlands Track that is being compromised by river bank erosion impact from the amount of water force that courses through this section of the Waimate Creek,” Dennison said.

Dennison said the organisation planned to shift the compromised sections of the track into an adjacent property, with agreement from the landowner.

She added that the organisation was grateful to the council for the funding.

Whitehorse MTB Riders/Supplied The route of the proposed new downhill-only trail at the Whitehorse Big Easy.

Whitehorse MTB Riders received $8000 (plus GST) in funding to create a separate downhill-only section of the biking track on the Whitehorse Big Easy trail, which would also create a short and engaging skills development loop.

Club secretary Paul Buckley said in the application the primary benefit of the new trail would be improved safety for all users of the Whitehorse trails.

“It will remove downhill biking traffic from the existing Big Easy trail and will eliminate any riders short cutting down the Whitehorse Walkway,” Buckley said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Taz Selfe takes part in the 27km Mountainbike race of the Whitehorse Big Easy event in April.

“Younger riders and beginners/intermediate riders will benefit from the addition of the short skills development loop created by the formation of this trail and the progression features that will be designed within it.

“It will be easily accessible from the upgraded Whitehorse car park area, with minimal climbing required to complete a loop.”

Buckley said the Waimate District would benefit “greatly” from increased visitors to the town’s new track.

The council received applications on a six-monthly basis in February and August each year, with $10,000 available for each round.

Along with the $10,000 allocated for August 2023, $10,000 had been carried forward from the first round in February.