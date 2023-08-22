Four teams unbeaten in Heartland rugby after two rounds

South Canterbury’s Zach McKay, pictured scoring one of his two tries against Horowhenua-Kapiti in Waimate in round one of the Heartland Championship, also scored against King Country in Taupo on Saturday.

Hanan Shield rivals North Otago and South Canterbury are two of three sides sitting at the top of rugby's Heartland Championship table after two rounds.

A countback of points had North Otago ahead of a South Canterbury side chasing a third-straight title with West Coast in third.

The three teams are all on 10 points, having picked up bonus points victories in the first two rounds. A fourth team, Thames Valley, was also unbeaten but had collected just one bonus point to sit on nine.

South Canterbury extended its unbeaten record winning run in the Heartland Championship with a come-from-behind 45-21 win over King Country in Taupo on Saturday.

King Country, playing into a strong wind, surprised the champions to lead 14-0 before being over-run in the last 15 minutes of the first half.

From trailing 14-0, South Canterbury was able to run in five tries and led 31-14 at the break.

South Canterbury, although pinned back for large parts of the second half when playing into the stiff wind, managed two break out tries to complete another impressive victory.

The win was South Canterbury’s 23rd in a row in the Heartland Championship, a streak which began in 2019 with victory over Buller who are the team’s third round opposition in Fairlie on Saturday.

North Otago’s second win was a 50-3 demolition of Wairarapa Bush in Ōamaru, while West Coast overpowered Horowhenua-Kapiti 48-28 in Levin. South Canterbury beat Horowhenua-Kapiti 48-14 in Waimate in the first round.

Buller faces a tough task against South Canterbury on Saturday having lost both games so far – to Poverty Bay 52-33 in Gisborne and Whanganui 13-5 at home in Westport.

The third Hanan Shield districts team, Mid-Canterbury, remained winless after two rounds, beaten 43-22 by North Otago in round one and 19-8 by East Coast in Ruatoria on Saturday.

In Saturday’s final game, Thames Valley stayed unbeaten with a 24-17 win over Poverty Bay in Te Aroha.