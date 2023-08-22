Work on ageing Timaru bridge over main trunk rail line to begin in September

A train travels under the South St bridge in Timaru on Tuesday.

Work to replace a 113-year-old road bridge over the main trunk rail line in Timaru will begin next month, and is expected to take up to 12 weeks.

The Timaru District Council has confirmed the replacement of the South St bridge, built in 1910, will start on September 4, as the timber bridge had reached the end of its “useful life’’.

It will be replaced with a single span precast concrete bridge, the council says in a release.

The new bridge layout will include a single traffic lane with a raised footpath, and will be wider to improve accessibility for larger vehicles and trucks, it says.

While construction took place there would be no access through South St, with access for residents east of the bridge to be via Domain Ave/Patiti St.

In April, the council’s land transport manager Susannah Ratahi said the replacement meant the bridge would be “brought up to standards, with a design that will make ongoing maintenance over the rail corridor easier’’.

It was unrelated to the damage caused when a truck smashed through the decking on the pedestrian pathway in November 2022, she said.

The incident forced a temporary closure of the bridge for a full assessment to undertaken which included determining what repairs were needed.

There had been no damage to the vehicle part of the bridge, she said.