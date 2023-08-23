Timaru's Maltby Ave trees pruned for preservation

Trees along Timaru’s Maltby Ave have been dramatically pruned in recent days.

Concerns about the future of tillia trees along a suburban Timaru street have been allayed by the district council explaining they are just having a severe pruning.

Several of the large tillias along tree-lined Maltby Ave, West End, have been cut back in recent days, prompting calls to The Timaru Herald from residents concerned that they are facing the chop.

However, on Tuesday a Timaru District Council spokesperson said the trees had been pollarded, as part of a preventative maintenance programme.

Pollarding is a method of pruning a tree that keeps it smaller than it would naturally grow.

Many of the trees were beginning to show signs of poor health as well as structural weaknesses in the upper branches, the spokesperson said.

“This helps with the overall health and strength of the tree and reduces the amount of root damage to footpaths.

“While it may look quite extreme to begin with, they will grow back in a stronger and aesthetically pleasing way, and this work will help with the long-term preservation of the trees.’’

At a council meeting in June, Timaru’s attitude towards its trees came under fire – with the deputy mayor asking the head of the council’s parks and reserves team how the town came to be a town of tree haters.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The trees look resplendent on Timaru’s Maltby Ave in April 2022.

As councillors discussed street tree replacements during the Timaru DistrictCouncil’s infrastructure committee meeting on June 13, councillor and deputy mayor Scott Shannon said “everywhere you go overseas, and in the more beautiful towns in the country, there are more trees, more and more trees’’.

“What are we doing wrong?’’ Shannon said.

Shannon’s comments followed the controversial felling of Timaru’s beloved Champagne Tree on March 31, 2022.

The more than 150-year-old tree towered over lower Wai-iti and Beverley roads, and was home to the town’s Christmas star from 2003 to 2020.

Supplied/Scion and Stephen Parker Photography Nursery technician Trish Moke-Pouwhare holds a successfully propagated cutting from the Champagne Tree.

Almost five years ago, a group of residents tried to save oak trees on Timaru’s Grasmere St from being felled, and more than a year later, in October 2018, the mysterious removal of a tree on Quarry Rd had residents stumped and angry.

A year after that, two prominent significant-listed trees at Seven Oaks Reception Centre on Timaru's Wai-iti Rd were felled.

In 2020, some residents of Te Weka St were left in disbelief when a cherished dawn redwood tree was chopped down.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff While it may look quite extreme to begin with the trees will grow back stronger, the Timaru District Council says.

Meanwhile, in 2009, trees in Timaru’s Alexandra Sq were also pollarded by the council in a fight to save the remaining plane trees around the district from the deadly disease anthracnose.

The fungal disease was diagnosed in Timaru in December 2002, and by 2009 had caused the removal of about 80% of the plane trees planted in the central business district.

The disease attacked leaf buds as they opened, killing them off. With the tree unable to form leaves, it could not photosynthesise to get energy from the sun, so eventually it would run out of energy and die.