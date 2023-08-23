Vehicles damaged in Timaru man's 'appalling' early morning drink-drive

A Timaru man had an extremely high blood alcohol level after consuming whisky at a friend’s house and crashing into a number of vehicles, the Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday. (File photo)

A lawyer has conceded it was a miracle his whisky-drinking client didn't kill himself or some other member of the public in an early-morning drive.

Taraia Tieri’s drive ended a few minutes after leaving a Douglas St, Timaru, address at 2.20am on June 4 after a journey that damaged four vehicles.

“It is hard to say anything positive about this driving,” lawyer Grant Fletcher said to Judge Campbell Savage about the 39-year-old’s driving in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

“It was extremely dangerous ... it was a miracle that he wasn’t killed or some other member of the public was as well.”

Fletcher said Tieri accepted he should not have been driving, after drinking at a friend’s house on June 3.

“It is an extremely high blood level having consumed whisky at a friend’s house.”

The first vehicle Tieri hit was near the intersection of Douglas St and Park Lane. His vehicle veered left, hitting and causing moderate damage to a parked Mazda vehicle.

“The defendant did not stop, and continued driving, eventually ending up on Wilson St,” the summary of facts said.

“Here, he again veered to the left and collided with another parked vehicle, a Mazda 3.

“The force of this collision shunted the Mazda 3 into another vehicle, a Ford Ranger ... that was also parked in Wilson St.”

Police reported there was extensive damage to Tieri’s vehicle and the parked Mazda 3 with moderate damage to the Ranger.

Analysis of a blood alcohol test conducted at Timaru Hospital returned a level of 197 milligrams (mg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The blood alcohol limit is 50-80mg and more than 80mg results in a criminal charge.

Fletcher said Tieri had a significant financial penalty ahead.

“From my calculations he is $13,000 to $15,000 out of pocket.”

Tieri's $7000 car was a write-off with no insurance and there was reparation sought for damage to the other vehicles, plus the roughly $3000 cost of an obtaining an alcohol interlock device and licence.

Fletcher said Tieri earnt $800 to $1000 a week, and with a family to support, the effect of the crash would be a “financial burden to carry for a very, very long time”.

“His driving was appalling,” Fletcher said.

“The costs that go along with it are a significant punishment and deterrence.

“He accepts he was a menace to himself and other people.”

Reparation payments ordered by Judge Savage were $2938.25 for damage to the first Mazda hit, $500 for the Ranger and $115.34 for the costs of ESR blood analyst fees. There was no reparation order for the third vehicle he hit.

Judge Savage convicted and disqualified Tieri from driving for 28 days, after which an alcohol interlock device had to be installed on any vehicle he drove.