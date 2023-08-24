Outstanding food festival returns to menu in South Canterbury

Timaru’s Mrs M’s cafe staff, from left, Chloe Lysaght, owner Mitch George and Ashleigh Chamberlain prepare for the South Canterbury Outstanding Food Festival (Scoff). The cafe is entering the event for the first time.

A festival celebrating the region’s growers, producers and artisan creators is making a return to menus throughout South Canterbury for the fourth time.

There have already been 53 entries for the annual South Canterbury Outstanding Food Festival (Scoff) which runs from September 15 to 24 throughout the Timaru, Mackenzie and Waimate districts, organisers say.

Venture Timaru operations and destination manager Di Hay said 60 entries would be an “awesome result’’.

Last year 72 cafes, bakeries and restaurants took part with feedback showing an increase in out-of-town diners over that period.

Hay said eateries throughout South Canterbury were busy working on their Scoff specials.

Organisers were excited to be getting underway again, and thrilled with the enthusiasm of the eateries and food producers who are keen to be part of it, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A Scoff dish from Mundells, in Geraldine, in 2022.

The festival is being run by Venture Timaru and supported by tourism organisation Mackenzie Region, the Waimate District Council and Hospitality NZ.

“The whole idea of Scoff is to support our local eateries, and highlight some of our fabulous South Canterbury fare,’’ Hay said.

“We’ve got to the stage with Scoff, that we don’t really have to explain what it is any more, people just know it’s about celebrating our wonderful locally produced food and getting out there and scoffing at our eateries.’’

During the festival eateries have the opportunity to showcase a special dish, that must feature at least one South Canterbury ingredient, over the 10 days.

“During the festival we are encouraging locals and visitors to the region to get out scoffing, and by doing so they’ll be making a big difference to support our local eateries, plus they can win daily prizes by sharing photos of their Scoff specials on our social channels,’’ Hay said.

“The whole idea of Scoff is to support our local eateries, and highlight some of our fabulous South Canterbury fare.’’

Scoff specials can range from a fancy cocktail, to a seasonal salad, mouthwatering main meal, or a delicious dessert – “anything goes’’, Hay said.