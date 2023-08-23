Backseat disqualified driver arrested as police car damaged in chase

Flashing blue and red lights on a police vehicle were ignored during an incident on State Highway 1 in Timaru and resulted in a Duntroon man facing numerous charges in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

A disqualified driver “manipulating” a vehicle from the back seat, as it swerved towards oncoming traffic on State Highway 1, has then crashed into a police car that cut in front of it.

Damien Bruce McMillan, who was disqualified from driving for two years from November 30, 2021, was a rear passenger in the vehicle being driven by an associate as it entered Timaru on State Highway 1 on August 18, a police summary of facts presented in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday said.

The vehicle failed to stop for police following with red and blue flashing lights.

“The defendant propped himself up and reached forward into the driver’s seat area,” the summary said.

“He grabbed the steering wheel manipulating the vehicle.

“The vehicle began swerving across both lanes into oncoming traffic.”

At the time, the road was busy with Friday evening traffic, the summary said.

“The defendant then caused the vehicle to begin swerving and struck a police vehicle causing exterior damage.

“Two of the defendant’s tyres failed, and it began driving on rims.

“Police cut in front of the vehicle to prevent its escape, and it momentarily paused, before surging into the police vehicle causing extensive damage whilst the defendant was still manipulating the steering wheel.

“The defendant attempted to flee the crashed vehicle and was arrested by police.”

A search of the vehicle also located a bag of cannabis bud weighing 17 grams in the defendant’s seat.

McMillan, from Duntroon in the Waitaki District, appeared in court on Tuesday by audiovisual link from Christchurch Men’s Prison before Judge Campbell Savage.

He admitted charges of failing to stop (third or subsequent), dangerous driving, disqualified driving (third or subsequent) and possession of cannabis.

The 24-year-old also pleaded guilty to a charge of dishonesty, but not as to be guilty of theft, after taking a Mitsubishi Mirage from New World in Waimate on August 14. The vehicle was found crashed on Molloys Rd, Waimate, on August 15.

Ōamaru offences

McMillan earlier pleaded guilty to four other charges – disqualified driving (third or subsequent), possessing cannabis, unlawfully possessing ammunition in a public place, and careless driving in relation to a crash on Hilderthorpe-Pukeuri Rd (SH1) at 3.47am on July 1, 2023.

On that occasion, McMillan was driving south towards Ōamaru with a female friend when he drifted across the centre line and into a ditch, before coming back onto the road and blocking the southbound lane.

The summary of facts said police found he was a disqualified driver, and when completing a check of the vehicle, loose ammunition was discovered in the boot area. A search turned up 289 rounds of loose and packaged .22 ammunition. Three snap-lock bags of cannabis were also located inside a milk tin, which the defendant acknowledged belonged to him. The cannabis found totalled 960g.

McMillan told police he thought he fell asleep, and the ammunition belonged to his mates.

Judge Savage, in declining an application for bail, remanded McMillan in custody for sentencing on November 8.