Young South Canterbury golfers to get a slice of national championships

Two young South Canterbury golfers are preparing and excited to have their first a go at the New Zealand Under 16 and Under 19 Championships in Timaru next week.

The championships will bring 143 golf players, mostly from the North Island, to South Canterbury for a four-day competition at Levels​.

Pleasant Point Golf Club member and Roncalli College pupil Mac Kelliher, 16, said preparation and training for his first national championships are “going pretty good”.

“I’m feeling quite excited about the championships, to meet new people and just for the experience of it,” Kelliher said.

“There were a few disruptions because I had Covid last week so I’m recovering from that, but otherwise the training’s been really good.”

Kelliher, who has been playing golf for five years, said he has been training for the competition for nearly two months and his secret would be to play to his strengths.

“It’s very tough competition and I’m going into the championships with no expectations, to get as much experience as I can and to have fun.”

He added that his mum and dad have been his main support through training, and he was inspired to take up golf after watching his two older brothers play the sport.

Geraldine Golf Club member Thomas Clayson, 13, is the other South Canterbury youngster participating for the first time in the national tournament.

Thomas’s dad, Ollie, said in the last two years, Thomas has played golf at more than 50 courses in New Zealand during the school holidays.

“That’s how much he loves playing golf,” Ollie said.

“Everywhere we travel he always gets his golf clubs with him, and he’s worked really hard over the years for this tournament.

“There’s no pressure from us because we just want him to go out there, swing the golf club and have fun.”

Thomas is a boarder at Christ College in Christchurch.

Timaru Golf Club president Mike Hogan said they have got everything in place and are well-prepared for the championships.

“We have a 143 players on the field, and we have 100 parents joining us as well supporting the players,” Hogan said.

“It's a fairly big crowd for us to manage, but we are sure we have the event in hand. We’re hoping for nice weather for people to enjoy watching the championships.

“A lot of people will be staying in hotels and motels and will be visiting the restaurants in town. It will bring in quite a few people into the district.”

This month’s 54-hole championships would start with a practice day on August 29, and tournament rounds would be played over the following three days, he said.

Hogan urges the South Canterbury community to come out and watch the championships.

“These are very serious golfers who are pretty talented and dedicated to the game. It will be a great opportunity to watch New Zealand’s emerging talent.”

He said Golf NZ granted $5000 to help with the cost, which would be used to fine-tune the course and prepare the greens.

Hogan said up to 50 volunteers would help during the four-day event, to help Golf NZ staff.

In the lead up to the U-16 and U-19 championships, the New Zealand Secondary Schools Championship will be held at the Pleasant Point Golf Club on August 27 and 28.

Pleasant Point Golf Club president Warren Leslie said there are 64 participants from 21 schools from around New Zealand taking part.

“The preparation has been outstanding. We were asked to host it eight months ago, so we have been preparing for eight months,” Leslie said.

“The course is ready to go and looks outstanding. Now we’re just hoping for sunny days during the tournament.

“It’s [championships] very competitive and 15 golfers are plus handicaps.”

Leslie said the current course record of blue tees for men is 66 and for women is 72, and he expects the golfers during the championships to give the record a “good shot”.

He added that the club were “absolutely delighted” when they were asked to host the championships.

“We are very proud of our course, the condition it’s in and our volunteers.”

He says he is a big advocate for any sports and said South Canterbury is “blessed” with outstanding golf courses and sports facilities.

He urges people of all ages to give golf or any sports a try and asks the South Canterbury community to come down and support the players during the championships and give the golf club a visit.