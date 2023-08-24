Timaru District Council to announce new chief executive in coming days

Timaru District Council chief executive Bede Carran, left, in discussion with mayor Nigel Bowen at a council meeting in October 2022.

A new Timaru District Council chief executive is expected to be announced in the coming days, the district’s mayor has confirmed.

Applications for the position, advertised by the council, closed on June 25, after Bede Carran confirmed he would not seek reappointment when his contract ends in December.

Carran, previously a chief executive of the neighbouring Waimate District Council, was appointed to the role in Timaru in August 2016, starting in the position four months later.

On Wednesday, Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen said he would be announcing Carran’s replacement in “the next seven days’’.

In its advertising for the role, the council said it was seeking a chief executive who would “lead their team with vision’’.

In its ad for the $300,000 role, the council said it had a vision of “going places”, and the mayor and councillors were looking to appoint a chief executive with “a passion to do the absolute best for the region’s people, communities and economy’’.

The role was one “exposed to more than usual public scrutiny”, it said.

“The actions, style and manner of the chief executive during all public contact must reflect professionalism, patience and tact.

“Where public debate occurs it is the responsibility of the CE to foster informed public understanding by articulating and explaining policy decisions taken by the council. It is not the responsibility of the CE to answer for, or publicly defend the policy decisions of the council.’’

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The former Devils Henchmen gang headquarters in Timaru were demolished on May 16.

The position would serve a growing population across the Timaru District, with council’s annual group revenues of more than $80m, assets of $850m and 268 full-time equivalent staff.

Carran’s tenure had included overseeing four restructures within five years with several senior managers leaving, the resignation of seven senior staffers from Timaru’s CBay acquatic centre in December 2022, and the council’s decision to purchase a gang pad at the centre of gang tensions in the town as well as three other gang-linked properties.

That land was now for sale, with the private tender process closing on Thursday at noon.

In June 2021, councillors voted to extend Carran’s contract for a further two years, effective from his December anniversary, taking him through until the end of this year.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Seven senior staff members resigned from Timaru’s CBay acquatic centre in December 2022. (File photo)

However, that decision was made amid some controversy, with not all councillors voting in favour of the extension.

Councillors held that discussion, which was tabled in the agenda to take place behind closed doors, in the open council meeting after councillor Stu Piddington shared advice of Local Government New Zealand that there was no reason to discuss it public-excluded.

During that discussion, councillor Allan Booth questioned whether the democratic process had been followed, saying he had not been notified of a meeting when Carran’s performance was considered. His concerns were echoed by Piddington who said he also had not been invited to that meeting.

Eventually, councillors voted to reappoint Carran, six votes to three.