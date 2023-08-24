Jail for violence used to discipline children

A man who often used violence to discipline children received a jail sentence when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday. (File photo)

A child suffered a black eye, swollen nose and bruising to the face when hit by a half full bottle of Coca-Cola thrown by an angry 37-year-old man, the Timaru District Court heard on Wednesday.

Bradley Lucas Low, of Timaru, threw the bottle at the seven-year-old when he became angry with two “misbehaving” children, the summary of facts says.

Low was in a relationship with the mother of the children who were six and seven at the time.

Low was jailed for 12 months by Judge Dominic Dravitzki after being convicted of assault with a weapon and two representative charges of assaulting a child, but was unlikely to serve any of that time as he had already been in custody on remand for 6½ months, the equivalent of 13 months in jail.

The representative charges occurred between June 1 and November 29, 2022 while Low was living with the family and included hitting the children on several occasions with a wooden pole causing bruising to their bodies. The assault with the bottle as a weapon occurred on November 29.

Judge Dravitzki said the summary of facts showed that Low had often used violence to discipline the children.

On November 29, Low, angry with the children when he arrived home, had picked up the large bottle and thrown it, hitting one in the face causing a black eye, swelling around the nose and bruising to the face.

Low had previous relevant convictions with one having family violence connections in 2022 which he received 40 hours community work for.

“There has been a lengthy break ... the most recent before that is 2014 but prior to that you have a substantial history of convictions for family violence and other types of violent offending which are relevant and have to be taken into account,” the judge said.

Judge Dravitzki said Low, according to the pre-sentence report, had “accepted the bare bones of what happened” but had offered a number of explanations including play fighting with the children and said he had not intended to hit the child with the bottle.

The judge said the report also highlighted a need for Low to address a tendency towards violence plus drug and alcohol issues.

Judge Dravitzki said there was no victim impact statement available, but the assault with a weapon was the lead charge and was serious offending.

“You threw a heavy bottle at the head of a child hitting him in the face, and he suffered injuries as a result.”

Aggravating features to all the charges were the defencelessness of the victims and the breach of trust.

Judge Dravitzki said use of the pole was also an aggravating feature.

Low was jailed for six months on the lead charge and four months each was added for the representative assault charges plus an uplift of two months for previous violent offending. The 16-month total was reduced 20% for an early guilty plea leaving a final sentence of 12 months jail.

“The issue of your release date will be calculated by Corrections. It is likely to be very shortly, but that is a matter for Corrections.”

Low’s six-month release conditions including undertaking stopping violence and parenting programmes along with any substance abuse courses and no contact with the victims.