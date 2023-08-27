Participant numbers ramping up for Canterbury’s biggest trail race in Takapō/Tekapo

More than 1000 runners have signed up so far for Canterbury’s biggest trail race in Takapō/Tekapo next month.

Race Tekapo’s inaugural race in 2022 saw 1200 entries across the 50-kilometre ultra marathon, 3km kids’ dash, 32km, 21km, 12km and 5km races. The event was originally slated to run in 2021 but was delayed by Covid-19 restrictions.

Lincoln-based race organiser Kerry Uren said more than 1000 people had signed up for the event so far and preparations were going “really good” and “everything is falling into place” for the big day on September 16.

“The number of participants will probably be the same as last year, but it's still a huge number for the event.

“Everything is more fine-tuned this year thanks to our experience from last year’s race. We’ll be going into it with more confidence and knowing things like each course’s capacity.

“We do have a few new surprises for people around the course, but that is something that won't be revealed beforehand.”

Uren said the Takapō/Tekapo community has rallied behind the event, which had made a “really big difference” to the event this year and last year’s event.

“Everyone has pitched in to help and the local businesses and community have showed such immense support.”

Sean Beale/Supplied Runners pictured at the 2022 Race Tekapo event.

Uren said they had more international participants this year, thanks to social media promotions.

“A lot of the international competitors are usually in New Zealand already and looking for events to take part in and there are also a lot of people who love to travel for an event.”

She said the 3km kids’ dash was always a hit because the children could choose to be accompanied by their family members.

Uren said the half-marathon 21km race had received the most entires this year because it was a shorter race, but people could still take in the views you would get on the longer races.

“We’ve got some really big prizes for the winners this year, but we have really, really big spot prizes to give away like an overnight stay at Lake Pukaki and a helicopter ride.

“We also have an ultimate weekend getaway that’s worth $3000 and anybody who has signed up for the event will go into a draw to win it.”

Sean Beale/Supplied Runners test the trail on Mt John, which forms part of the 50km, 32km, 21km and 12km courses for the new Race Tekapo event in 2022.

Uren said the event was right on the doorstep for those living in South Canterbury and people could possibly make a weekend out of it, or just come to enjoy the day.

“There’s lots to do during the day. We have local businesses who offer Race Weekend Specials. We will have food vendors and local groups get paid to assist with the running of the race, which is a great fundraiser for them.”

The 50km ultra marathon and the 32km race would be a running-only race. The 21km, 12km and 5km races will be walk or run races.

Further details about the track map, tickets, rules and regulations can be found on the Race Tekapo website.