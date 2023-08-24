Recidivist drink-driver told she has 'an unenviable record'

A recidivist drink-driver has told the Timaru District Court that she deeply regretted driving after having a couple of wines while cooking dinner. (File photo)

A 53-year-old woman has been warned she is putting her liberty at peril once more, during sentencing for her sixth drink-driving offence.

Carol Yensiena Featherstone, of Timaru, who blew 696 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath when stopped on Park Lane, Timaru, on March 12, 2023, told Judge Dominic Dravitzki at the Timaru District Court on Wednesday that she took her latest court appearance “very seriously”.

“I could have, and should have, walked to the shop,” she said.

“I usually treat my driving as zero alcohol.

“I have had a drink and I misjudged it. I deeply regret it.”

Judge Dravitzki said Featherstone, who had previously tasted jail for similar drink-driving offending, was “well over the limit”.

“With your history I think you probably know that you are putting your liberty at peril.”

Judge Dravitzki said Featherstone could not afford to put herself in this position again, adding the 696mcg reading was at the upper end of moderate to high levels. The legal limit was 250mcg.

“I acknowledge your co-operation and taking responsibility, and accept you are remorseful,” Judge Dravitzki said.

“What is a worry, obviously, is your issues of drink-driving.”

Judge Dravitzki said Featherstone could do with assistance around managing alcohol.

Lawyer John Black said the offending “was a fall from grace” after his client had told her family she would not drink-drive again following the 2016 conviction.

“Her judgement was impaired on that day, she made a stupid mistake and regrets that ... and is remorseful.”

NZTA Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's campaign targets drivers who have developed a sense of complacency about the risk of impaired driving. (Video first published October 2021)

When stopped, Featherstone had told police she had “a couple of white wines while cooking dinner”.

Featherstone’s drink-driving convictions started in 2003 and were followed in 2006 and 2009.

“The 2009 conviction is really serious involving dangerous driving and failing to stop,’’ Judge Dravitzki said.

Other convictions were in 2013 and 2016, which involved two separate convictions.

“That's an unenviable record.

“This offending lacks the aggravating features present for some of your other offending.

“The level is high, but not as high and not accompanied by bad driving ... it has been six to seven years since you have been before the court for these types of matters.”

Judge Dravitzki said he hoped the defendant recognised that if any of the previous aggravating features were present she would have been going back to jail.

Featherstone was convicted and sentenced to five months’ community detention, 12 months’ supervision and disqualified from driving for 12 months and one day.