Jail warning for repeatedly driving while suspended

Police realised Samuel Brent Saunders was driving while suspended after he was stopped for using his cellphone while driving in Geraldine on November 29, 2022. (File photo)

The maximum community detention sentence has been handed to a Timaru man for repeatedly driving while suspended.

“I think that you will learn from my comments that you have well and truly used up your opportunities, and I'm absolutely satisfied now that a disqualification is now required for you,” Judge Dominic Dravatizki told Samuel Brent Saunders in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, who now lived in Invercargill, was stopped by police on November 29, 2022, when observed using his cellphone behind the wheel on Cox St, Geraldine, and discovered to be a suspended driver.

Saunders was just over a month into a three-month excess demerit point suspension notice issued by police in Hokitika.

Lawyer Thomas Nation said much of his client's driving was linked to breaching the terms of his limited licence.

“I acknowledge there is other driving fault, however almost 50% of that is driving unaccompanied without displaying the L plates,” Nation said.

Police prosecutor Dave Ellis said it was Saunders’ sixth conviction for this type of offending.

Judge Dravitzki said Saunders had twice previously been granted community-based sentences rather than a disqualification.

“I recognise in your current circumstances that you drive a lot and need your licence for your employment.

“But what has occurred in the past when disqualification has not been imposed is that you have continued to drive poorly in the sense of accumulating demerit points, having your licence suspended, and then continuing to drive and come back before the court.

“You have six convictions within a relatively short period of driving while suspended or disqualified.

“The point of these sentencing remarks is to make it as clear as I possibly can that you are at the end of community-based options.

STUFF Stuff has captured numerous drivers using cellphones while driving in Ponsonby, Auckland, as the Government hikes fines for using phones at the wheel. (First published May 2021)

“If you come before court again for disqualified driving it is highly likely, highly likely, that you will be sent to prison. Do you understand that?”

Judge Dravitzki said he was satisfied this could be dealt with by a community-based sentence and disqualification.

“It is the maximum amount of community detention that is available. It takes into account both this latest incident and also the re-sentencing on an earlier community work sentence of which a substantial amount is still outstanding.”

Saunders was sentenced to six months community detention and disqualified from driving for 12 months. This also included the re-sentencing of a community work sentence cancelled in February 2021.