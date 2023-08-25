South Canterbury Vintage Car Club's Daffodil Day rally back on the map

The South Canterbury Vintage Car Club's mystery destination car rally is open to all registered types of vehicles.

South Canterbury residents are encouraged to join a vintage car rally – no matter the vehicle – on Sunday to raise funds for the Cancer Society.

The Vintage Car Club of New Zealand South Canterbury branch chair Alistair Day said the rally was usually held after Daffodil Day, the Cancer Society’s street appeal.

In 2022 more than 120 cars took part in the rally, and they would “like to do better than that” this year.

“The best part about the rally is that all the funds raised for the Cancer Society stay in South Canterbury,” Day said.

“The rally is something we would encourage people to join no matter what car they have, because it's for a good cause, and it's usually a nice drive.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Grant Stewart, left, with his 1929 Durant and Barry Crossman with his Mk 1 Mustang.

“It's amazing how many people have received help from the Cancer Society and the rally is just a way for people to pay them back.”

The rally usually attracted a range of cars, from vintage cars from the 1920s to more modern cars, he said.

“The rally usually draws a lot of attention and all the cars will be on display at Caroline Bay before we leave for the rally,” he said.

“There could also be a Ferrari or a Porsche. You never know what cars will turn up.”

Day said the cost per car to join the rally was $20 and the total amount collected would go towards South Canterbury’s Cancer Society.

The car club would also run a raffle during the day, the profits from which would also go to the Cancer Society.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Barry Crossman with his Mk 1 Mustang ready for the weekend’s vintage car rally.

Day said vintage car club member John Foster, from Winchester, started the Daffodil Day rally about seven years ago.

“Before the rally started, one of the club members had cancer, and he got us doing the daffodil deliveries,” Day said.

“It was John’s idea to start the rally, to help out the Cancer Society in our area.

“They do a great job and the fund we raise stays in South Canterbury which makes the rally all the better.”

Rally participants would meet at Caroline Bay at 9am, and following a safety briefing, were expected to leave for the two-hour run to a mystery location for lunch.