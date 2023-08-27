Crashes result in traumatic injuries, firearms and drugs charges

An Otago man admitted eight charges related to three vehicle crashes when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday. (File photo)

Crashes, traumatic injuries, three positive driving blood tests for meth, loaded firearms, drugs and cash are part of a man's offending spree that spread from South Canterbury to Otago.

The Otago man, who has name suppression, admitted five Crown charges and three police charges, committed between July 2022 and March 2023 when he appeared via audiovisual link before Judge Dominic Dravitzki in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday.

All eight charges emerged from crashes on State Highway 1 near Glenavy, Palmerston and Dunedin, the summary of facts revealed.

The 37-year-old admitted two charges of driving and causing bodily injury when blood contained a controlled drug (third or subsequent), driving when blood contained a controlled drug (third or subsequent), possessing methamphetamine for supply, two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, driving under the influence of a drug (third or subsequent) and careless driving.

In the first incident the defendant was driving a Holden ute which had non-operation orders issued on March 5 and July 5 and had no warrant of fitness since September 2015.

The defendant, driving north in heavy rain, had overtaken several vehicles before pulling alongside another and moving left to crash into it.

Both vehicles crashed with the victims’ vehicle rolling end-over-end into a nearby fence and row of trees. The defendant's vehicle rolled side-on.

A blood sample taken at Timaru Hospital returned a positive for meth.

Injuries to victims

Victim 1: Concussion, with episodes of loss of consciousness (coma) which is categorised as traumatic brain injury and has resulted in speech loss, including a constant stutter in speech, memory loss, light sensitivity. There was also a collapsed lung, cuts to both hands, bruising to both legs, dislocated right kneecap with tendon attached to kneecap breaking bone off the kneecap; bone chip in left ankle, bruising to torso, lumbar sprain and whip lash.

Victim 2: Broken tibia and fibula bones in right leg which required surgery and “intramedullary nailing of the tibia”; bruising to left and cut on left knee; fractures to right and left big toes; bruised ribs.

Second crash

Two months later the defendant was driving a ute with two associates that was towing a trailer with a vehicle on it towards Dunedin.

“The trailer that was being towed began to sway. The trailer swayed 3-4 times with each motion becoming more violent.”

The ute and loaded trailer eventually slid off the highway and slid down a bank.

The defendant told police he wasn't speeding and had been coming around the corner slowly.

“As I began to speed up the trailer started to sway. I wasn’t going fast, under 90kph,” the defendant was reported to have said.

A blood sample taken at Dunedin Hospital showed the presence of meth and Tetrahydrocannibol (THC).

Third crash

On March 5, 2023, the defendant was driving a Falcon ute on SH1 near Palmerston when a police patrol completed a U-turn with the intention of stopping the vehicle.

“The defendant sped away and crashed a short while later.

“He lost control of his vehicle and veered off the left-hand side of the road onto the grass verge.”

The vehicle hit a dirt bank and skidded along the grass verge for about 100m. It was written off.

The summary says the defendant, carrying a backpack, fled on foot.

“After a foot pursuit the defendant was located and taken into custody.”

He was flown to Dunedin Hospital where a blood specimen found it contained meth.

Police located the abandoned backpack which contained 13.5g of meth (approximate New Zealand street value $4725) plus $6000 cash, scales, a tick list, the defendant's passport along with various drug utensils.

Police also found behind seats in the defendant’s vehicle a Ruger .22 rifle with serial numbers removed and an MSSA style GSG semi automatic .22 rifle.

The Ruger's serial numbers had been removed while the barrel and stock were both cut down.

“The rifle was loaded and had a round chambered. The safety selector was set to fire.”

The other firearm, with a “point pistol grip and folding stock” was loaded with eight rounds in the magazine and a further round chambered with the safety selector set to fire.

Judge Dravitzki remanded the defendant in custody to appear again on September 29 for a sentencing date to be confirmed.