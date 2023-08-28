National titles among young South Canterbury cyclists' medal haul in Marlborough

Geraldine High School’s Kyra Marrett, centre, has won two national titles at Cycling New Zealand School's Southern Tour in Marlborough. (File photo)

A string of national titles have been won by South Canterbury riders at Cycling New Zealand School's Southern Tour in Marlborough at the weekend.

Competitors raced in their school's colours over the two-day, four-stage event, raced near Seddon, and besides the general classification titles there were also National School Criterium Title and the new addition of the Individual Time Trial National Title awarded.

Students from South Canterbury won nine titles, with Sophie Best (Roncalli College), Kyra Marett (Geraldine High) and Wilbur Talbot (Waihi School) taking out the time trial/criterium double on the first day in the under-15 girls, under-17 girls and under-14 boys grades respectively.

National individual time trial titles were also won by Emily Best (Gleniti School, under-13 girls), Jesse Johnston (Timaru Boys' High, under-16 boys) and Olivia Ewing (Craighead Diocesan, under-16 girls).

The national titles performances set those riders up strong performances in the general classification (GC) with five riders – Emily Best, Wilbour Talbot, Kyra Marett, Jesse Johnston and Olivia Ewing – taking home the overall winner’s yellow jersey.

Sophie Best won both the sprint and queen of the mountains jerseys in her grade to go with her two national titles but missed out on the overall GC on a countback after finishing second in both stages on Sunday.

Conor Toomey (Timaru Boys’ High) finished third overall in the under-16 boys and also second for that grade’s sprint jersey.

William Talbot won all the jerseys on offer in his grade in a dominant performance. Emily Best added the sprint jersey to her haul, while Olivia Ewing completed the same double.