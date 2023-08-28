Big turnout for 'memorable and enjoyable' Onam celebrations in Timaru

There was plenty of colour, entertainment and food at the Onam Festival held at the Caroline Bay Hall on Saturday.

Timaru’s Malayalee community has banded together to celebrate their popular annual harvest festival on Saturday with more than 200 people attending.

Originating from the state of Kerala, India, Onam is celebrated for a period of ten days during the state’s harvest season which is usually in August and September. This year, the festival started on Sunday, August 20 and comes to an end on Tuesday.

The event’s organising committee member Cijo George said the event at Caroline Bay Hall was celebrated with “great enthusiasm and gusto” and nearly 220 people attended.

“Overall the Onam celebration was filled with excitement and joy as everyone enjoyed the festivities,” George said.

“Traditional dances and games were performed and everyone had a great time. The food was delicious, and the atmosphere was filled with laughter and cheers.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff This traditional group dance is called Mega Thiruvadira. It's performed by women.

“It was a memorable and enjoyable event that left everyone with wonderful memories.”

Traditional Malayalee delicacies such as Onam sadhya (a variety of food items served on a banana leaf), and payasam (a dessert) were served to the attendees.

“A variety of cultural performances such as dances, music, and skits were also staged to celebrate the occasion. The event was a great success and was enjoyed by all who attended.”

George said Mega Thiruvadira (a large traditional dance performed by women) and Shikarimelan (drums) were the main attractions for the day.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Sreeraj K Somarajan and Dino Babu play the drums on Saturday as deputy mayor Scott Shannon and Senior Sergeant Dylan Murray, rear left, follow.

The celebration was attended by Timaru District’s deputy mayor Scott Shannon, Senior Sergeant Dylan Murray and chair of Arasan NZ trust Dr Lux Selvanesan.

“The police car was a big hit at the community festival. Everyone was excited to see it parked in the centre of the event,” George said.

“The officers spoke to the children about crime prevention and how to stay safe in the neighbourhood. It looked like the children (and some of the adults) had fun learning about the importance of safety and the role of the police.

“The tug-of-war event was a great success, with more than seven teams participating. It was a thrilling spectacle to see teams battle it out with strength and determination. Excitement rose as teams competed to pull the rope across the finish line first. In the end, the winning team was cheered on by the crowd as they celebrated their victory.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Deputy Mayor Scott Shannon, left, lights a traditional lamp while Timaru Malayalees main committee member Cijo George looks on.

He said prizes were distributed to the winners of various competition at the end of the event who were cheered on by the attendees and added that it was a great way to end the festivities.

Apart from being a harvest festival, Timaru Malayalees member Ajith Joy said the festival of Onam also celebrated the return of Kerala’s beloved mythical king, Mahabali.

Tuesday was considered the most important day of the festival as it was the day Mahabali returned from the netherworld every year to visit his subjects.