Mackenzie District Council financial report indicates $4.7m loss

A Mackenzie District Council meeting in Twizel will discuss a preliminary financial report to June 30, 2023, showing a big gap between the operating deficit and a budgeted surplus. (File photo)

The Mackenzie District Council is staring down the barrel of a $4.7 million loss as its final accounts for 2022-2023 are assembled.

A preliminary financial, to be tabled at Tuesday’s council meeting in Twizel, shows an operating deficit that is $6.08m below a budgeted surplus of $1.35m and sheds more light on ongoing staffing issues and the extra costs involved in using contractors.

The financials, written by finance manager Sandy Hogg, said the report “is a draft” as there were still a number of year-end processes to be completed.

“The draft and preliminary overall council performance year to date is showing an operating deficit of $4.732m compared to the budgeted surplus of $1.355m,” the report says.

“This includes both cash and non-cash items and a range of items either unexpected or related to the inflationary market conditions.”

Featuring prominently in the report were the ongoing staffing issues.

“With staff vacancies in roles difficult to fill in challenging market conditions, contracting costs were incurred for vacant staff positions.”

The report said costs “obviously exceed the staff budgets in those areas although are partially offset by the related underspend ($803,000) in personnel costs”.

“In recent months we have been successful with recruitment of staff, although this will only alleviate the contractor spend for the latter months of this (2022-2023) financial year.

“The financial savings of this successful recruitment compared to contractors will have a greater effect for 2023-2024.”

The report, under “other expenses” in the operating revenue category that includes staffing and contractor costs, showed an “unfavourable variance” of $5.059m.

The following areas were over budget in using external resources to cover previous staff vacancies: Community facilities by $533,013; Roading business unit by $322,151; IT support by $118,869; Operations management by $220,697; Engineering management by $222,006.

Over budget were also solid waste charges as a result of commercial waste contract changes; resource planning (district plan review) by $394,783, due to legal and consultancy support; Destination Mackenzie by $114,500, due to final project management costs received.

Unbudgeted expenditure of $3.618m was a big ticket item under “other expenses” for the emergency reinstatement works for floods.

Inspectorate contractors were over $402,435 over budget due to a budgeting error in the 2022-2023 Annual Plan with an external building manager and assurance contractor not budget for.

Hogg's report said the key variations were consistent with the previous regular financial reporting to council meetings.

Other highlighted areas included: