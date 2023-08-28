Doctor and nurses in breach of code following death of an infant

The HDC has found a doctor and two nurses in breach of the Code of Health & Disability Services Consumer Rights after an infant died in 2019. (File photo)

A family says it has been “completely shattered” following the death of an infant with meningococcal septicaemia, as the doctor and nurses who treated him are condemned for failing to provide adequate care.

The staff members at Ōamaru Hospital have been found in breach of the Code of Health & Disability Services Consumer Rights (the Code) after the death of the infant in 2019.

Health and Disability deputy commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell said the doctor and nurses failed to provide services with “reasonable care and skill” and provide adequate documentation. Caldwell also criticised the lack of appropriate equipment at the hospital.

The infant, a 13-month-old boy, was taken to hospital with vomiting and fever. He was initially assessed by two nurses as needing to be seen within 30 minutes, but then one of the nurses noticed a rash and three dots on the back of his neck and said he needed to be seen immediately.

This change was not documented, neither was the infant’s Paediatric Early Warning System (PEWS) score calculated, which identified a patient’s risk of deteriorating.

Within minutes a doctor (Doctor B) had examined the infant and was concerned he had meningococcal disease or meningitis and was experiencing septic shock.

The seriousness of this not explained to the boy’s mother (Mrs A), nor did Doctor B tell her that it was life-threatening.

Doctor B ordered tests and fluids and antibiotics to be given to the infant and once he was “comfortable” that the infant had stabilised, he organised to have the infant transferred to a larger hospital.

An ambulance was ordered to transfer the infant against advice of other staff that morning and coded as an “ASAP inter-hospital transfer” rather than an ”emergency transfer”.

The decision resulted in a 40-minute delay of the ambulance.

Supplied/Supplied Deputy commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell has recommended the hospital adopt a PEWS system and training to staff.

Mrs A said she was told by one of the nurses “not to worry” and that the infant would “probably” sleep on the way to the larger hospital.

During transfer the nurse in charge of caring for the infant did not have the appropriate equipment to monitor the baby’s vital signals and was unable to check them during the transfer.

Upon arrival at the larger hospital, the emergency department hadn’t been notified of the infant’s arrival and did not expect that he would be “so unwell”.

Six days later, the infant died.

The infant’s parents told the Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) that reading the report brought to light “more mistakes than they had initially been aware of” and said they felt the “odds were against [the infant] at every level of care”.

“Our lives have been completely shattered with the loss of our son ... and we will forever live with the pain of knowing that he suffered a tremendous amount more than what he needed to.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Stuff reporter Ripu Bhatia talks about his battle with meningococcal disease.

Caldwell recommended the Waitaki District Health Service Limited (WDHSL), which owned and operated Ōamaru Hospital, adopt a PEWS chart, and incorporate training on the information to be provided to ambulance services into staff induction.

The Commissioner also commented that the case highlighted the responsibility of services to provide staff with necessary equipment and tools to do their job.

WDHSL told the Commissioner it had taken the oversights in care provided to the infant “very seriously” and had “worked hard to improve its systems and processes”.

This included adopting a PEWS chart and delivering adequate training to staff. Caldwell acknowledged these changes.

WDHSL chief executive Keith Marshall said it unreservedly accepted the HDC’s opinion and recommendations.

Marshall acknowledged the distress caused and confirmed the commissioner’s recommendations had already been implemented.